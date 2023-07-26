The Cheese Olive Garden Grates On Pasta May Not Be True Parmesan

Parmesan and Romano cheese are both aged Italian cheeses that are typically grated over pasta. But although they look pretty similar, they slightly differ in taste. Because Romano can contain sheep's milk rather than cow's, it's often fattier and saltier. It's also cheaper than Parmesan, which could explain why the chain uses it.

According to the same Reddit thread that brought to light the fact that Olive Garden uses Romano cheese, it was also revealed that employees are trained to give customers as much as they ask for, even if it means using up several blocks at a time. This would cost Olive Garden a lot more if it used Parmesan instead of Romano.

Olive Garden is just as generous with its cheese on takeout orders. Each one comes with a handful of complimentary cheese packets, allowing customers to put extra Romano on their takeout items too. According to what's printed on the label, this grated cheese comes from a different supplier, Sugar Foods Corporation, and it's made from cow's milk, but it's still Romano cheese. If it were Parmesan instead, Olive Garden might not be able to give away so much of it for free.