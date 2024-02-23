14 Old School Kitchen Tools People Don't Use Anymore

The world of kitchen tools is wild and wonderful. Kitchen cookware was first employed way back in the Stone Age, when wood, stone, and clay-based items like pestles, mortars, and griddles were commonly used to rustle up meals. Later down the line, clay pots were invented, which opened up a whole new world of cooking. Bronze, copper, and cast iron kitchen tools followed, establishing the standard for cookware that we still use today.

It's in the modern age, though, that things got truly wacky. As more sophisticated ideas and culinary practices came into play, kitchen tools started to be invented for virtually every function imaginable, from pitting cherries to serving condiments. As time went on and electricity became king, a lot of these tools were phased out in favor of more technologically advanced versions — and elsewhere, certain kitchen tools started to simply fall out of style and be seen as kitsch or retro. We want to shine a light on these amazing items that acted as precursors to our modern appliances by taking a deep-dive back in time. From trivets to egg coddlers, these are the kitchen tools that your grandma might have loved, but we don't use anymore. ‌