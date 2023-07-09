What To Look Out For When Buying High-Quality Frozen Shrimp

Americans absolutely love shrimp. Whether it's on an all-you-can-eat buffet, or piled high at a wedding reception, shrimp is by far the favorite kind of seafood in the U.S. where people eat an average of around four pounds each every year, according to NOAA, compared to around two pounds per year of both canned tuna and salmon. Part of the reason why we love shrimp so much is that it's tasty and versatile. What other seafood is as much at home on a chilled seafood tower as it is fried up in a po'boy sandwich? Shrimp is also popular because it's fairly inexpensive, ranging anywhere from $6 to $25 per pound, depending on where you buy it and how it was fished or farmed. That also means that there's a lot of variation in quality, so when you're grocery shopping for shrimp, there are some important indicators to look out for.

If you're shopping for frozen shrimp, which includes almost all shrimp at the grocery store, look for anything on the package that indicates that it was flash-frozen on the boat. Shrimp and other seafood deteriorate rapidly in quality once they're caught, so if the shrimp is frozen right on the boat the freshness is locked in and you know you're getting the best possible product.