10 Of The Best Dinner Entrees To Try At Golden Corral And 10 To Leave On The Buffet

When I think of a buffet meal, I think of Joey from "Friends" winning his money back at breakfast. You can capitalize on quantity depending on the spread. They have something for anyone, allowing a person to enjoy a variety of food types, and, quite honestly, indulge a little too much — insert Phoebe Buffay's maternity pants here. While I've enjoyed my fair share of buffets with traveling — from random Hiltons on the road to high-end options in Las Vegas — I haven't been to a chain buffet since Hometown Buffet closed in my area a long time ago. I packed up my gear and decided to head across the border to New Hampshire to try another big chain: Golden Corral.

With my partner in tow, we explored the Golden Corral's buffet setup to try out all of their dinner entrees. From steak to pizza, fried shrimp to kielbasa, we had a little bit of everything. After thorough analysis and a whole lot of Tums, I created the ultimate Golden Corral dinner entree guide. Here are the top dinner entrees to try and the ones you should leave on the table. Let's get at it!