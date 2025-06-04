The Most Iconic Sandwich In Every US State

Grinders, heroes, subs, wraps, rolls, hoagies — let's not get fussy over words. There are a lot of food items out there that fall under the broad umbrella of the sandwich. My job: To find the most popular, most iconic, sandwich from each state for an ultimate list — the only one you'll ever need while traveling. What makes a sandwich iconic, and what makes it a must-try? From tradition to taste, this list covers the most praised sandwiches from each state.

Buckle up because we're about to dig into 50 state staples that have become a piece of the landscape. From classic sandwiches with meats and toppings to unique, open-faced concoctions and even hot dogs (don't start), this list will help you order the most quintessential food item on your next trip to one — or many — of the 50 states.