The Most Iconic Sandwich In Every US State
Grinders, heroes, subs, wraps, rolls, hoagies — let's not get fussy over words. There are a lot of food items out there that fall under the broad umbrella of the sandwich. My job: To find the most popular, most iconic, sandwich from each state for an ultimate list — the only one you'll ever need while traveling. What makes a sandwich iconic, and what makes it a must-try? From tradition to taste, this list covers the most praised sandwiches from each state.
Buckle up because we're about to dig into 50 state staples that have become a piece of the landscape. From classic sandwiches with meats and toppings to unique, open-faced concoctions and even hot dogs (don't start), this list will help you order the most quintessential food item on your next trip to one — or many — of the 50 states.
1. Alabama: Chicken with white sauce
It seems there is some contention between a form of pulled or BBQ chicken, but one thing is for sure when it comes to the state of Alabama: Its most iconic sandwich features white sauce. This white BBQ sauce is made from mayo, vinegar, and a couple personal touches depending on the chef.
Bob Gibson — the creator of white sauce — changed the game with this one. The folks in Alabama (and beyond) appreciate this saucy twist.
2. Alaska: Salmon sandwich
From my friends in the state to Reddit, the word is that salmon in your preferred style is Alaska's most iconic sandwich base. While some believe it should feature baked salmon, others swear by salmon salad.
For the salad, most add items such as mayo, Dijon, celery, and onions. It's about preference with this one, but with the salmon-rich waters of the area and a history dating back to indigenous roots, it's clear why this fish is the state's protein icon.
3. Arizona: Fry-bread taco
Dating back over 150 years, fry bread is an indigenous staple that was birthed from hardship faced by Najavo nation during the "Long Walk." The resilience of the tribes are reflected in this dish.
Also known as the Navajo taco, this one has an open-faced look, featuring a variety of meats, cheese, and other fillings based on region and preference. You usually find ground beef, lettuce, and tomatoes thrown into the mix.
4. Arkansas: Fried bologna
This isn't your typical grocery store bologna sandwich. In Arkansas, bologna is a staple, and it's much more than a thin slice of processed meat. Here, it's thick, fried, and paired with items like beans and cornbread.
Whether you're in a rush or trying to save some cash, a fried bologna sandwich will do the trick. You'll typically see these icons made with a fried piece of bologna, classic white bread, mayo or dressing, and possible extras like cheese or eggs.
5. California: The French dip
It seems everyone agrees: The most iconic sammie in Cali is the French dip. And who doesn't love good dip? Featuring sliced roast beef on French bread with a side of decadent au jus sauce, you dip the sandwich and take a bite.
While there is contention surrounding who created this sandwich, it's clear it was invented in LA. Was it really a mishap of dropping a sandwich into sauce, or was this a weird ask by a customer with sore gums? The world may never know.
6. Colorado: The Denver Sandwich
It seems an omelet has made its way into this ranking, but The Denver really is a sandwich. While the origins are contentious, this sandwich's concept dates back well over 100 years. Some say the sandwich was invited by Chinese railroad cooks, others say cattle drivers. Pioneer women trying to save spoiled eggs, Italian immigrants selling sammies from carts ... it's really anyone's guess.
The Denver features an omelet with eggs, ham, cheese, peppers, and onions stuffed between your bread of choice. Breakfast identity crisis or brilliant creation? You decide.
7. Connecticut: The hamburger sandwich
Established in 1895, Louis' Lunch is a Connecticut icon, as it's the birthplace of the hamburger sandwich. Seriously, it's even recognized by the Library of Congress.
This spot is all about the burger, made with five cuts of meat and cooked in the restaurant's original cast-iron grills. That's why they keep their sandwiches simple, only offering cheese, onion, and tomato as garnishes — always on white toast. As for ketchup? Don't ask — they don't have any on site.
8. Delaware: The Bobbie
Do you like Thanksgiving? If so, you'll like The Bobbie. It's a literal turkey day feast on bread. Think Thanksgiving leftovers in a sub without the cooking fuss.
This one features roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo. Named after the co-founders' Aunt Bobbie, this one gained national recognition from a variety of publications. Bobbie used to make sandwiches with Thanksgiving leftovers, and because of the family, you can enjoy that delicacy year-round.
9. Florida: Cubano
Cuban bread filled with pork, ham, cheese, pickles, and mustard — sheer perfection if you ask me. There's no question that the Cuban is the most iconic in Florida, offering up a story of culture and immigration in every bite.
While the sandwich itself hails from Havana, both Tampa and Miami try to claim the Floridian origin. No matter where the sandwich was birthed within the state, if you grab one with the added salami or not, one thing is for sure: The Cuban is delicious and offers deep cultural roots.
10. Georgia: Pimento cheese
As a northerner, Pimento cheese seems odd, but I was raised on Fluff, so there's no real judgment from me. If you grew up in the south, you know a thing or two about pimento cheese.
This one features cheese (everything from Colby jack to cheddar depending on who you ask), mayo, and diced red pimentos (sweet red Spanish peppers) in a thick layer on some white bread. While there are rumors the cheese was created in the north, the south has a claim over this one, offering a filling snack for all who need it.
11. Hawaii: Kalua pork
Kalua pork, also known as Kalua pig, is a Polynesian tradition and Hawaiian classic. The word "Kalua" actually means to cook underground, which refers to how a traditional version of this meal is cooked. If you aren't able to dig a big hole in your backyard, a slow cooker or the oven will suffice.
Cooking is simple, only adding sea salt and wrapping the meat in banana leaves. The final product should be juicy, smokey, and full of natural flavor. While toppings vary, common options are different versions of slaw, BBQ sauce, and even kimchi.
12. Idaho: Peanut butter and huckleberry jam
When most of us think berries, we lean straw, blue, rasp, or black. In Idaho, one berry is the champ: The huckleberry. It's the official state berry, and if you're from the state or you've been there, then you've probably had the state's quintessential sandwich: The PB and huckleberry J.
The state-famous huckleberry jam makes the perfect filler. When paired with peanut butter, the bold tartness of the jam is a perfect complement.
13. Illinois: Italian beef
When I think of Chicago, I think of a classic Chicago dog. While I'm not here to argue whether a hot dog is a sandwich, it's clear I'm wrong in my view of Illinois icons, as the Italian beef takes this one.
While some say this sandwich was a frugal choice for food at Italian weddings, others claim a catering service created the icon. Needless to say, everyone in Illinois knows about it. Made with thinly sliced beef, this one features spicy juice — think au jus — with pickled veggies like peppers, carrots, and celery.
14. Indiana: Pork tenderloin
I called up a good friend from Indiana and his choice matched the research: The state's iconic sandwich is pork tenderloin.
This isn't your typical pork tenderloin. The pork is hammered thin, breaded, fried, and topped with your choice of fixings on a tiny bun that can barely hold the meat.
If you're looking to try this one, head to Nick's. People swear it's the icon's birthplace. The owners were the sons of German immigrants. If you're looking at this one and thinking wiener schnitzel, you're right on the money.
15. Iowa: Maid-Rite loose meat sandwich
Maid-Rite, a popular chain, created its take on a Sloppy Joe called a loose-meat sandwich, featuring meat sans sauce and sautéed onions. Slapped on a bun with toppings of your choice, everyone in Iowa (and the Midwest) knows this staple.
After one bite, you'll know why they call it a "made right." That's exactly what the creator's delivery man said after he tried it. With almost 100 years of history, this is a must-try — for taste and local culture.
16. Kansas: Burnt ends sandwich
If you're in Kansas and you don't eat something BBQ'd, did you really go to the state? Whether you're staying for a while or just passing through, you have to try a burnt ends sandwich, the state's sandwich icon.
This meaty mouthful features the cut ends of a succulent BBQ brisket. Rarely are toppings added. This is a waste-not state, and the final product is a smokey dream.
17. Kentucky: The Hot Brown
One of the coolest origin stories on this list, the Hot Brown was the answer to late-night revelry at the Brown Hotel in Louisville. Featuring turkey, bacon, tomatoes, and Mornay sauce (bechamel) on Texas toast, this one makes sense after a long night of dancing.
And that was the point. After a night of fun at the hotel, guests wanted something to sate their hunger while also seeking a more elevated quick fix. This open-faced sandwich did just that and can be enjoyed today right at its birthplace.
18. Louisiana: Muffuletta
While the Po Boy is an iconic option, Muffuletta took the top spot for the state sandwich of Louisiana. It was created thanks to Sicilian immigrant bakers who made and sold their muffuletta bread. It seems farmers would buy a loaf and fill it with their favorite meats and extras. Bearing witness, the sandwich was officially born via a local grocer.
This layered option features mortadella, genoa salami, ham, Swiss cheese, provolone, and olive salad. You'll find the toppings placed on a large round sesame bread. Seriously, you won't find another sandwich like it.
19. Maine: Lobster Roll
Maine is known for a lot of things, but the lobster roll should be the number one item on your mental list. The state even features the lobster on its license plate!
Your typical roll is filled with fresh Maine lobster meat tossed lightly with mayo, tucked into a grilled and buttered bun. There are many variations, but this is the classic. There's no need for anything fancy. This one is all about the lobster.
20. Maryland: Pit beef sandwich
I was assuming Maryland would have a sandwich that had something to do with crab, but boy, was I wrong. Who knew roast beef would take the gold?
This one offers up tender, thin-sliced roast beef cooked over charcoal on a roll with onions and horseradish-mayo sauce. A working-class staple, the pit beef was made from necessity and grew into greatness. It came back around in trend in the '80s thanks to Chaps Pit Beef — a local BBQ joint who resurrected the East Baltimore icon.
21. Massachusetts: Fluffernutter
As a born and raised Masshole, this one was tough. The majority of my friends, myself included, voted for roast beef — a staple here, especially on the North Shore. However, Fluff, a marshmallow spread, was invented near the city of Boston from a wartime staple that was rebranded.
Everyone who grew up in the state, especially in the '80s and '90s, had their fair share of peanut butter and fluff (mainly on Wonder Bread). It might seem weird, but it's a sweet, sweet dream you have to try just once to "get it."
22. Michigan: Detroit ham sandwich
This isn't your sack lunch ham sandwich with thin slices of deli ham. Detroit goes big with a thick cut glazed ham paired with cheese, mustard, and choice of roll.
Detroit does more than cars, as ham shops are the key here. They are known for their natural, house-baked, non-processed ham. Deli counters were the working man's respite in the '60s, offering up a quick meal that was delicious and affordable. Next time you're in the state, take a bite of history.
23. Minnesota: Walleye sandwich
This was a tough call and reminded me a lot of the Massachusetts battle. It seems this state is divided, but since it's known as The Land of 1,000 lakes, I'm calling the Walleye sandwich the state's top icon.
For fish fans, the Walleye has you covered. Featuring the state's official fish, this one is fried and topped with items like lettuce or slaw and a tangy tartar sauce.
24. Mississippi: Pig ear sandwich
There is a lot of contention within this state as far as sandwiches go. For this list, I went with Bourdain's call. RIP king.
The pig ear sandwich, like many other foods we know and love today, came from using the entire animal. In this case, pig ears helped feed those struggling in hard times. Like the famed lobster in Maine's lobster roll, the pig ear has humble beginnings and should be praised for its perseverance. This one is more than just food: It's legacy, community, and survival.
25. Missouri: The Gerber
Invented in 1973 in St. Louis, The Gerber is an open-faced sandwich featuring garlic bread with ham and Provel cheese. Broiled and topped with paprika, this one definitely stands out.
Created at Ruma's Deli, this local legend was the brainchild of a customer and local business owner. The sandwich was named after Dick Gerber and lives on at the deli today, holding the title of the best sandwich in the state for several years. The original location sells about 300 per day!
26. Montana: Pork chop sandwich
It's clear that the pork chop sandwich is a thing in Montana. This one is battered, deep-fried, and placed neatly in a burger bun. What more could you ask for?
What started in a wagon cart on a street corner became a local favorite, offering up a quick and easy meal during or after the workday. The tried and true original features onions, mustard, and pickles on a soft bun. 100 years later, John, the creator, has passed on, but his legendary sandwich is still sold today at John's and beyond.
27. Nebraska: Reuben
While I always thought of the Reuben having a New York origin, there is another theory that says it was created at a poker game in Nebraska. There's even evidence from an old menu dating back to 1937. Who would have guessed? Featuring corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian/Thousand Island dressing, this one sits on rye bread and begs to be eaten.
No matter who invented the Reuben, it's delicious, and it's become a staple in the cornhusker state. If I was from Nebraska, I'd claim it, too!
28. Nevada: The patty melt
What's better than a solid patty melt from your favorite diner? Nevada gets it, naming the patty melt as its most iconic sandwich. This one offers up a ground beef patty, but instead of a bun, the meat is placed between two slices of toasted bread with cheese and caramelized onions.
While Cali still claims ownership, standing firm with the story that it was created in Hollywood in the 1940s, they say it's Nevada that put the sandwich on the map. Nevadans don't care; they just want to enjoy it.
29. New Hampshire: A deli sub
When it comes to New Hampshire, a lot of people have weighed in on the matter, claiming the state's most iconic sandwich is anything from the original roast beef to a Monte Cristo. NH doesn't seem to have an instantly recognizable sandwich identity.
However, locals note that the state boasts an array of deli options. To rightly honor the people of NH, I'm naming the state sandwich a deli sub of your choosing. Subs are perfect for boating, hiking, a day at the track — you name it.
30. New Jersey: Taylor ham/pork roll, egg, and cheese (preferably on a bagel)
You can't go to Jersey without trying their Taylor ham. While some call it pork roll (mainly my friends from PA), the name doesn't change the taste. It's flavorful, decadent, and hits the spot. There are even Facebook groups dedicated to this icon!
While there are a few ways to eat Taylor ham, the breakfast sandwich is the number one choice. If you order one, you have to get it on an iconic NJ bagel. However, a Kaiser roll will also suffice.
31. New Mexico: Green chili cheeseburger
Green chilies are a New Mexico staple, so it's a no-brainer that the state's most iconic sandwich is the green chili cheeseburger. Piled high with meat, cheese, your favorite fixings, and of course, green chilies, this one screams New Mexico.
The wildest fact about this sandwich? It appears the OG version originated at The Owl Bar & Café in San Antonio, close to the Trinity Testing Site at the White Sands Missile Range. Yes, you read that right. Apparently this was the official sandwich of the Manhattan Project.
32. New York: Pastrami on rye
Deli culture is alive and well in this state. You can say what you want, but there is nothing more New York than a pastrami on rye. And man, you can find some amazing spots to enjoy this sammie.
The pastrami sandwich dates all the way back to the Ottoman Empire, offering an epic legacy of culinary prowess and immigration. Eastern Europeans, most notably Romanians, are said to have put this one of the map, using a beef brisket as their base.
33. North Carolina: Pulled pork sandwich
Nothing says the south like BBQ, and North Carolina does it right with its pulled pork sandwich. You'll find tender meat with the state's signature barbecue sauce — no sweet sauce here!
While South Carolina also brings its pulled pork to the table, the difference is in the sauce. To the north, they're using a vinegar-based sauce with a light tomato addition like ketchup, also known as Lexington-Style. Oh, and you'll usually find some slaw on top.
34. North Dakota: Sloppy Joe (aka Slushburger)
If you grew up in the U.S., you've likely had a Sloppy Joe at least once in your life, whether it was at the family table or in the school cafeteria. These iconic sandwiches have twice the fame in North Dakota, where locals call them a slushburger.
Like a lot of the sandwiches on this list, the Sloppy Joe came from hard times in the 1930s, as families were trying to stretch their budgets and their options. Ground meat, tomato sauce, and some onion changed the game for dinnertime classics.
35. Ohio: Polish Boy
An odd "sandwich" indeed, Ohio's Polish Boy, featuring kielbasa, fries, coleslaw, and BBQ sauce, definitely breaks the mold. This one screams Eastern Europe, but Ohio has created and claimed it for itself.
The history is a little muddled, but the origin can be traced back to the Cleveland area in the '40s. Today, it's been featured on shows like No Reservations and Man Vs. Food, as a well-known local haunt called Hot Sauce Williams brought the Polish Boy into the nation's spotlight.
36. Oklahoma: Chicken-fried steak sandwich
No matter where you're from in the U.S., you know chicken-fried steak is alive and well in the south and midwest. Oklahoma claims this delicious fried steak as it's sandwich icon, offering up an epic bite. It even made the official Oklahoma state meal list in 1988.
Breaded, fried, hammered thin, and usually served with a savory gravy, this one doesn't miss. This is another origin story of saving money and finding ways to make what little you have taste amazing and go a long way.
37. Oregon: Fried chicken biscuit
Oregon is another state that doesn't seem to have an obvious sandwich identity. From blogs to well-known food publications, not many can agree on which sandwich the state claims as its favorite. Falafel, grilled cheese, and even Banh Mi made the cut.
However, in my research travels, I did find one common sandwich among them all — the fried chicken biscuit. Fried chicken, cheese, bacon gravy, and a biscuit — sounds like a southern meal to me, but Oregon seems to have a place in its heart for this comfort classic.
38. Pennsylvania: Philly cheesesteak sub
Is there any contest when it comes to Pennsylvania? Say what you want about a sub not being a real sandwich, but the Philly cheesesteak is the most iconic "sandwich" in the state, and honestly, it's one of the most iconic in the country.
A traditional cheesesteak consists of shaved beef, melted cheese (the OGs' will go Cheez Whiz), and the options of adding onions. Do you order wit at Pat's? Or are you a Gino's fan?
39. Rhode Island: Italian grinder
Rhode Island has more of a food scene than most know, and it's no surprise to me that its sandwich icon is the Italian Grinder. Hero, submarine, hoagie — call it what you want, but in Rhode Island, you're looking for meats like salami and capicola with lettuce, tomatoes, and the like.
People will swear by their favorite deli/sub shop, but honestly, the state's hot wieners are a close second –- I can tell you from experience. Needless to say, if you want a good Italian, head to the smallest state.
40. South Carolina: Pulled pork
Just like its cousin to the north, South Carolina's most iconic sandwich is also pulled pork. However, this one features the state's gold sauce aka Carolina Gold.
A mix of mustard, vinegar, and whatever else the chef deems worthy, this one still has a tang like its vinegar cousin, but it's thicker and has a bolder flavor profile. While some say it can overtake the goodness of the meat, South Carolinans know it's the only way to eat BBQ.
41. South Dakota: Pheasant salad sandwich
The pheasant salad sandwich is a well-known staple in South Dakota. It just made my list of must-tries, for sure.
In 1943, a complimentary canteen in Aberdeen, South Dakota, put this sandwich on the map, along with the town itself. This free spot offered not only the state's (now) signature sandwich, but was also a place for WWII troops to share camaraderie, drinks, and entertainment.
42. Tennessee: Nashville hot chicken sandwich
Nothing says Tennessee like fried chicken. From tourists to locals, a Nashville hot chicken sandwich is sought out for lunch, a snack, or an epic Instagram moment.
While unofficial, the sandwich is said to date back as far as 1930. The creator, Thornton Prince, was served a concoction of spices and heat by a "scorned lover" looking to take revenge, but he turned the punishment into an iconic sandwich. This literal hot gossip comes from the great, great niece of said philanderer, who is the CEO of Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville. Lore or truth — you decide.
43. Texas: Brisket sandwich
Texas is another state that claims the best BBQ. It's a top contender next to Tennessee, for sure. When it comes to brisket, they know their stuff.
Next time you're in the state, grab a brisket sandwich. The concept came from the simple fact that the larger BBQ places in the state didn't have plates, which meant bread was the next best option. Now, the brisket sandwich is a state staple and rite of passage.
44. Utah: Pastrami burger
While this sandwich's origins are in Cali, the pastrami burger was transplanted in Utah with its creator James Katsanevas. It's been a hit ever since.
Pastrami was brought from the East Coast to the West in the '70s, and with it, the burger was invented. It's essentially a regular burger with your choice of classic toppings and the addition of pastrami on top. From Cali to Utah, you'll find praise in both states.
45. Vermont: The Vermonter
Aptly named, The Vermonter is Vermont's icon, featuring a choice of deli meat, apples, and cheese. This absolutely sounds like something you'd eat after a hike.
While many swear by turkey, some version of Vermont cheddar, and Granny Smith apples, there are no limits to this option. Some choose brie, others add a second meat like ham, and the real ones opt for a topping like dijon mustard or mayo.
46. Virginia: Country ham sandwich
Some like it on a biscuit, some on regular bread. Some like mustard, some like it plain. No matter the vessel or the toppings, country ham is the key to Virginia's sandwich icon.
Not only is this one tasty, it has a long history dating back to the Jamestown colony in the early 1600s. Indigenous tribes taught settlers how to preserve meat, and the technique has become a long-standing staple in the state and country.
47. Washington: Smoked salmon sandwich
According to not only a bunch of food publications, but also the Smithsonian itself, the smoked salmon sandwich is the most iconic in Washington state. Government officials even sat down to taste test which version would become the tried and true icon.
The sandwich's foundation is smoked salmon on whole wheat bread, but there are many variations to try. From onions to cream cheese, get creative with what you choose when visiting the Pacific Northwest.
48. West Virginia: Sausage biscuit
You can't talk about Appalachian cuisine without talking about biscuits. Once milling became more common in the region, biscuits popped up everywhere, and they were all fresh and handmade. We're talking fluffy, golden, and thick.
I'm not here to tell you where the best sausage biscuit is in WV, but I can tell you you'll find them all around the state fighting for the top spot.
49. Wisconsin: Grilled cheese
Wisconsin offered another interesting battle: It's the cheese capital of the nation, but it also has strong German roots, which makes the bratwurst a contender. However, with cheese being an icon of its own in Wisconsin, it's grilled cheese for the win.
Did you know the state hosts an annual grilled cheese competition? They mean business when it comes to their cheese. While we can't really trace the origin of the sandwich, we can connect the concept to the French and their croque monsieur. At the end of the day, this state is simply honoring what it does best — dairy.
50. Wyoming: Trout sandwich
The final state in the alphabetic bunch had a few options, but when you come to Wyoming, you have to try the trout. We always want our fish fresh, and this state knows how to do that well.
Are you a fly fisher? Wyoming is the place for you. There is no shortage of trout, and you'll find an array of dishes on local menus. Next time you're in the state, do yourself a favor and order up a trout sandwich. This is the freshest you can get.