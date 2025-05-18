Why You Shouldn't Skip This Step When Making Italian Beef Sandwiches
Chicago is known for adding a personal spin to its eats, like the deep-dish pizza, which feels almost like lasagna to some and has as many takers as critics. But there must be hardly anyone who wouldn't salivate over the city's juicy Italian beef. A 6-to-8-inch-long hoagie made with thinly-sliced roast beef, the culinary invention has acquired quite a cult following.
If you've tried one and can't stop the recurring dreams of enjoying another Chicago-style Italian beef sandwich, you can try making one yourself, especially if you don't live in the city. But before you take up the holy task, you should know the one step that's sacrosanct to the process of making quality Italian beef: letting the beef slices swim in some delicious juice, or au jus.
In the culinary lexicon, the French term "au jus," which literally translates to "with juice," refers to meat cooked in its own juices. In the case of Italian beef, it's the broth made with the drippings of roasted beef. If you've tried the sandwich, you might remember being offered the option to have it dunked in this sauce or not. That's the same "jus" — the flavorful liquid that the beef slices are stewed in to tenderize. It's what helps retain the meat's moisture and lends it that melt-in-your-mouth texture, a defining feature of Chicago's Italian beef. Au jus is pretty simple to make at home, though nowadays you can easily score a bottle of the store-bought stuff. But it'll never be the same as using the juices collected from your roasted meat.
Making the perfect au jus for Italian beef sandwiches
While the simmering process in the traditional recipe can take up to 4 hours, using store-bought beef broth to make au jus can bring that down to an hour without skimping on flavor. Just make sure the beef broth is of good quality. One way to make that judgment is to look for one with a short ingredient list.
Once these aspects have been covered, making au jus is a cakewalk. You just need to melt the drippings in a rondeau pot, then toss in some smashed garlic, clove, and black pepper, and season it with salt and pepper. Yes, it's that simple! Some recipes also call for Worcestershire sauce and red wine. These are great options if you're not using any drippings, as they bring a richness to the broth.
Once the meat is seasoned, seared, cooked, cooled, and sliced, place the beef slices in the simmering liquid to help make a truly mouth-watering Italian beef sandwich. Let the meat sit in there for a few minutes before it's swaddled in bread. Pro-tip: Always choose bread with a crusty exterior that can soak in the moisture of Italian beef without making it soggy. You can serve this au jus alongside your sandwich, as tradition follows. With that, you'll finally be able to put an end to your recurring dream of gorging on one.