Why You Shouldn't Skip This Step When Making Italian Beef Sandwiches

Chicago is known for adding a personal spin to its eats, like the deep-dish pizza, which feels almost like lasagna to some and has as many takers as critics. But there must be hardly anyone who wouldn't salivate over the city's juicy Italian beef. A 6-to-8-inch-long hoagie made with thinly-sliced roast beef, the culinary invention has acquired quite a cult following.

If you've tried one and can't stop the recurring dreams of enjoying another Chicago-style Italian beef sandwich, you can try making one yourself, especially if you don't live in the city. But before you take up the holy task, you should know the one step that's sacrosanct to the process of making quality Italian beef: letting the beef slices swim in some delicious juice, or au jus.

In the culinary lexicon, the French term "au jus," which literally translates to "with juice," refers to meat cooked in its own juices. In the case of Italian beef, it's the broth made with the drippings of roasted beef. If you've tried the sandwich, you might remember being offered the option to have it dunked in this sauce or not. That's the same "jus" — the flavorful liquid that the beef slices are stewed in to tenderize. It's what helps retain the meat's moisture and lends it that melt-in-your-mouth texture, a defining feature of Chicago's Italian beef. Au jus is pretty simple to make at home, though nowadays you can easily score a bottle of the store-bought stuff. But it'll never be the same as using the juices collected from your roasted meat.