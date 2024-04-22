13 Pizza Hut Menu Items From The 1990s You Probably Forgot About

Although Pizza Hut is believed to have introduced stuffed crust pizza to the world, The Edge, introduced in 1997, took a completely different approach. In fact, it asked a daring question: Who needs crust, anyway? It was a simple pie, just the chain's Thin 'N Crispy dough with toppings spread all the way from one edge to the other, hence the name. But it rocked people's worlds.

Notably, this pizza had one of the most memorable Pizza Hut marketing campaigns of the '90s. The introductory ad features a boy giving a motivational speech while standing on a classroom table, proclaiming, "I have been to the edge and back." There was another one directed by Edgar Wright (the man who gave us "Baby Driver" and "Shaun of The Dead"), starring a guy enthusiastically talking about the new pizza in an Alcoholics Anonymous-like setting. He, too, has been to the edge.

If you haven't been to Pizza Hut in a while, you might not know that the chain has revived The Edge not once, but three times since the '90s. The item had a limited release in 2009 and 2021. But the most epic reincarnation came in 2022 when Pizza Hut brought The Edge back in four varieties. Each featured the distinct blend of herbs and the overload of toppings that made the '90s version irresistible.