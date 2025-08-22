How Wagyu Beef Tallow Differs From Regular Beef Tallow

Beef tallow has lent a meaty flavor to dishes for centuries. Even today, several chain restaurants use beef tallow in their cooking to pack a punch of beefy umami, including Popeyes and Smashburger. It's also the same ingredient behind the McDonald's fries scandal you might have forgotten about. For those unaware of this age-old cooking ingredient, which has become a raging skincare trend and is commonly used to make soaps and candles (yep, it's pretty multifaceted), beef tallow is essentially rendered fat. It can come from any cut of beef, though it typically comes from the fat around the kidneys, also called suet.

Tallow is made by slowly cooking beef fat and straining it, similar to lard, which is made from pork fat. Just like lard, beef tallow remains naturally solid at room temperature. It is believed to be more flavorful than vegetable oil and is most commonly used for deep frying to create an irresistible flavor profile, though frying with beef tallow does have its pros and cons. Beef tallow can be made from different types of beef. It is common knowledge that Wagyu ranks at the top in terms of quality meat, besides being the most expensive cut of beef you can buy. But is the difference between regular beef and wagyu beef as stark when it comes to the tallow as well? After all, fat is fat ... right? Not quite.