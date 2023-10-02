What's The Most Expensive Cut Of Steak You Can Buy?

An A5 Wagyu whole ribeye steak can cost up to $1,700, depending on its size. As you would expect, prices are even higher at restaurants and steakhouses. However, some say that Wagyu beef is overrated. "I hate the stuff," cookbook author Richard Turner said to Bloomberg in 2017. "It slaps you around the head and then trails off quickly. Some people like that, but I'm an Englishman, and I like my beefy flavor to last." Canadian author Mark Schatzker also told Bloomberg that he enjoys Wagyu beef's flavor, but not its texture. "It's more like foie gras. Steak is bloody," said to the outlet.

Some consumers find the A5 Wagyu steak too fatty for their taste. Additionally, its flavor may vary depending on the cooking method used. For example, Gordon Ramsay hates the Wagyu beef trend because many people fail to prepare the meat properly. Another problem is that very few stores and restaurants sell real Wagyu beef, so you might be wasting your money.

Whether or not you prefer fancy foods, such as Japanese Wagyu steak, is a matter of personal preference. If you're in a position to splurge, then go for it. Just remember that you can always opt for American Wagyu beef, New York strip steak, Chateaubriand, or other premium steaks at a fraction of the price.