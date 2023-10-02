What's The Most Expensive Cut Of Steak You Can Buy?
Most people associate the word "steak" with a piece of meat from the cow's chest, thighs, shoulders, or other muscles. However, steaks can also come from pigs, goats, sheep, salmon, tuna, and other animals or fish. The difference between beef and steak is that the former only comes from cattle. But even so, the most expensive steak cuts are usually obtained from cows — and the price can run into hundreds of dollars per pound.
Generally, it's easy to tell if you're eating a cheap or an expensive steak. The most tender cuts, which often have the highest price tag, simply melt in your mouth. They're juicy and flavorful, with heavy marbling. The price also depends on the breed of cattle and other factors, such as how the cows are raised and fed. For example, the steak from Wagyu, Kobe, and other Japanese cattle breeds is a lot more expensive than a ribeye or t-bone steak.
A5 Wagyu steak has the highest price per pound
Japanese A5 Wagyu is the most expensive steak you can buy, and for good reason. Its tenderness, intense marbling, and subtle umami flavor are unmatched. Plus, it meets the highest quality standards and takes minutes to cook. The meat comes from Wagyu cattle, which belong to four breeds with similar characteristics. The cows are raised in a low-stress environment and fed a high-calorie diet based on rice, hay, and wheat.
Wagyu steaks are rated based on meat yield and quality. A5 Wagyu beef holds the highest grade in its class and is considered the finest meat on the market. Food experts worldwide praise its exceptional marbling and buttery texture, as well as its unparalleled depth of flavor. It's also worth mentioning that A5 Wagyu steaks are produced in limited quantities, which further drives up the price.
A more affordable option is American Wagyu steak, which boasts a velvety texture and delicate flavor. The meat comes from grass-fed cows that are raised similarly to those in Japan. Although it has less marbling than Japanese Wagyu, it's still considered a culinary delicacy.
Is A5 Wagyu beef worth the money?
An A5 Wagyu whole ribeye steak can cost up to $1,700, depending on its size. As you would expect, prices are even higher at restaurants and steakhouses. However, some say that Wagyu beef is overrated. "I hate the stuff," cookbook author Richard Turner said to Bloomberg in 2017. "It slaps you around the head and then trails off quickly. Some people like that, but I'm an Englishman, and I like my beefy flavor to last." Canadian author Mark Schatzker also told Bloomberg that he enjoys Wagyu beef's flavor, but not its texture. "It's more like foie gras. Steak is bloody," said to the outlet.
Some consumers find the A5 Wagyu steak too fatty for their taste. Additionally, its flavor may vary depending on the cooking method used. For example, Gordon Ramsay hates the Wagyu beef trend because many people fail to prepare the meat properly. Another problem is that very few stores and restaurants sell real Wagyu beef, so you might be wasting your money.
Whether or not you prefer fancy foods, such as Japanese Wagyu steak, is a matter of personal preference. If you're in a position to splurge, then go for it. Just remember that you can always opt for American Wagyu beef, New York strip steak, Chateaubriand, or other premium steaks at a fraction of the price.