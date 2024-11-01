Is Wagyu Beef Tallow Actually Better Than Butter?

Beef tallow is having a moment. If you haven't hopped on the bandwagon, Wagyu beef tallow, a variety from some seriously fancy and super-rare Japanese cows, will make you take the leap. As with all fats, we have to ask ourselves, "Is it better than butter?"

Wagyu beef tallow has a lot going for it. All beef tallow imparts a "beefy essence" to whatever you cook with it. It doesn't have much flavor on its own, especially if you get the heavily processed, purified stuff. Wagyu beef tallow, on the other hand, comes out swinging. Like the Wagyu beef it comes from, it's rich and buttery, the embodiment of umami.

While butter tastes good, too, texture is where Wagyu beef tallow really shines. Butter's smoke point is only about 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The high heat required for searing and frying would burn plain butter. While clarified butters like ghee can withstand higher temps, the light, nutty flavor just isn't right for everything, especially when compared to hearty beef tallow and its 420-degree-Fahrenheit smoke point.