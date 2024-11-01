Is Wagyu Beef Tallow Actually Better Than Butter?
Beef tallow is having a moment. If you haven't hopped on the bandwagon, Wagyu beef tallow, a variety from some seriously fancy and super-rare Japanese cows, will make you take the leap. As with all fats, we have to ask ourselves, "Is it better than butter?"
Wagyu beef tallow has a lot going for it. All beef tallow imparts a "beefy essence" to whatever you cook with it. It doesn't have much flavor on its own, especially if you get the heavily processed, purified stuff. Wagyu beef tallow, on the other hand, comes out swinging. Like the Wagyu beef it comes from, it's rich and buttery, the embodiment of umami.
While butter tastes good, too, texture is where Wagyu beef tallow really shines. Butter's smoke point is only about 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The high heat required for searing and frying would burn plain butter. While clarified butters like ghee can withstand higher temps, the light, nutty flavor just isn't right for everything, especially when compared to hearty beef tallow and its 420-degree-Fahrenheit smoke point.
How to use Wagyu beef tallow
That buttery flavor and high smoke point make Wagyu beef perfect for any high-heat application. But, because it's so expensive, it's generally best to save it for dishes where it really shines. Use it to create a perfect sear and enhanced beefy flavor on the outside of any steak. Mix herbs with warm Wagyu drippings to create a flavorful spread for brunch toast or garlic bread. Use it to make the crispiest roasted potatoes in any style you like. The tallow also makes a delicious base for savory gravies and sauces. You can even use a little in place of some of the shortening or butter to give cookies that elusive, supple chew.
You can obviously make your own tallow from Wagyu beef trimmings, but part of the charm of the tallow is imparting that upscale Wagyu flavor without the full Wagyu price tag. It's easy to buy Wagyu beef tallow online from retailers like Amazon, Meat N' Bone, or even Walmart and Sam's Club. Or, check specialty grocery stores, butcher shops, or gourmet markets that focus on high-quality meats. However you get it, Wagyu beef tallow can help elevate any dish you make.