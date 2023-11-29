For Professional-Quality Roasted Potatoes, You Need Beef Tallow

Sorry vegans and vegetarians, but some of the best, restaurant-level roasted potatoes require animal fat for that optimum, melt-in-your-mouth taste. From bacon grease and lard to goose fat, the most scrumptious roast potatoes take advantage of the deeply rich flavor found in meat-based fats. And if you want truly professional-quality potatoes? Well then, it's time to break out the beef tallow!

Beef tallow has a milder taste than other fats, but it still has a savoriness and fragrance that's hard to top. As such, it will impart your potatoes — and honestly, any other vegetables you want to roast in it — with a unique profile that will leave you craving more long after the last bite. Unlike vegetable oils, which have a much more neutral flavor profile, beef tallow is sure to rouse your tastebuds with its delicious and almost buttery meatiness without being overpowering. Although it did fall out of favor due to assumptions that it was unhealthy compared to vegetable oils, a quick look at its vitamin and HDL cholesterol content suggests that it might actually be good for you.