6 Chain Restaurants That Use Beef Tallow In Their Cooking

Steak 'n Shake fully switched to beef tallow fries in 2025. When it did, the chain got a special shout-out from Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for its commitment to remove seed oils from their restaurants. It's not just the fries, either: onion rings and chicken tenders are also now cooked in 100% beef tallow.

When people talk about seed oils, they're talking about the source of the oil. In the past, people cooked more with fats like beef tallow or lard. The increased availability of canola oil, peanut oil, and sunflower oil — just a few types of seed oils — in the latter half of the 20th century meant people using animal fat less. Now, not all vegetable oils are necessarily seed oils, but all seed oils fall under the vegetable umbrella. The proliferation of these in recent decades is why even Steak 'n Shake, for all its gung-ho enthusiasm about tallow, says that completely eliminating seed oils will take some time.

If it's any consolation, seed oils are not as unhealthy as some would have you believe. Rebecca Kerber, a clinical dietitian who is also a certified diabetes care and education specialist, told UCHealth that seed oils have been getting a bum rap in recent years. Different cooking fats have different pros and cons, as far as health benefits go. Your body needs both Omega-3s, which animal fat is high in, and Omega-6s, which seed oils are high in.

