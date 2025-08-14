Taylor Swift Shares Her 'Deep Baking Obsession' With This Classic Bread

Taylor Swift is one of the most famous people in the world, and when she talks about one of her new fixations, everyone listens. On August 13, the Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter appeared on the New Heights podcast — hosted by her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — to discuss her latest culinary experiments, where she noted that she and Travis are "very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over [her] life."

"I'm really talking about bread like 60% of the time now," she said. Some of her favorite sourdough varieties reflect a notable sweet tooth, such as blueberry lemon, cinnamon swirl, and cinnamon raisin — that's right, you should be adding fruit to sourdough. Swift also revealed an inventive recipe she's working on for Jason's four daughters: funfetti sourdough.

All that bread isn't just for the Swift-Kelce household, though. Swift made headlines in July for sending a homemade sourdough loaf to actress and singer Selena Gomez for her birthday. "I'm always baking bread and texting my friends and being like, 'Can I send you some bread?'" she explained on the podcast.