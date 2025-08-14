Taylor Swift Shares Her 'Deep Baking Obsession' With This Classic Bread
Taylor Swift is one of the most famous people in the world, and when she talks about one of her new fixations, everyone listens. On August 13, the Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter appeared on the New Heights podcast — hosted by her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — to discuss her latest culinary experiments, where she noted that she and Travis are "very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over [her] life."
"I'm really talking about bread like 60% of the time now," she said. Some of her favorite sourdough varieties reflect a notable sweet tooth, such as blueberry lemon, cinnamon swirl, and cinnamon raisin — that's right, you should be adding fruit to sourdough. Swift also revealed an inventive recipe she's working on for Jason's four daughters: funfetti sourdough.
All that bread isn't just for the Swift-Kelce household, though. Swift made headlines in July for sending a homemade sourdough loaf to actress and singer Selena Gomez for her birthday. "I'm always baking bread and texting my friends and being like, 'Can I send you some bread?'" she explained on the podcast.
Sourdough isn't the only thing Taylor Swift likes to bake
Sourdough bread might be Taylor Swift's latest baking focus, but it's not her first. "I love to cook. I have a different baking obsession every six months," she said on the New Heights podcast. One of the pop star's past culinary eras appears to have been cookies, where she drew attention for creative takes on the classics, as well as more original recipes.
For instance, Swift's chocolate chip cookies include pumpkin puree to load up the classic recipe with extra autumnal flavors. She's also known for her chai tea eggnog cookies, which are sugar cookies infused with chai leaves and topped with homemade eggnog icing.
If you're sourdough-obsessed like Swift currently is, then you probably know the basics, like storing sourdough in a sealed freezer bag for maximum freshness and longevity. Maybe you even learned these tips from reading sourdough blogs, which Swift also loves: "I'm on sourdough blogs," she told Jason and Travis Kelce on the podcast. "There's a whole community of us, and I didn't know it." She even joked that "all I really use the internet for is sourdough" — maybe she's reading this very article right now.