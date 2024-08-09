Your Sourdough Bread Is Seriously Missing Some Fruity Additions
If you haven't noticed, sourdough is having a moment. Although this contemporary heyday can be attributed to TikTok foodies sharing the nostalgic whimsy of scratch-baked bread, sourdough has been pleasing the palates of princes and plebeians for thousands of years. For good reason, of course. Sourdough is one of the most unique-tasting breads, flaunting sharp and tangy notes that rival the humdrum taste of your average whole wheat loaf. Although traditional sourdough bread is a tried and true classic, there's nothing wrong with shaking up traditions, which is why you should thread your sourdough with fruit.
Sure, plain bread dotted with fruit brings some much-needed flavor to its mild-mannered profile. When added to sourdough, however, the sweet, sour, or honeyed taste of your favorite fruits mingles with the bread's already bold flavor, culminating in a sourdough-eating experience with a crave-curbing depth and complexity. Not only does fruity sourdough bread taste like wealth, but it looks equally as opulent, adding color and elegance to an otherwise barren, dough-shaded surface. Did we mention that adding fruit to sourdough gives it a nourishing edge, adding fiber, antioxidants, and essential vitamins to each bite? Come on, what's not to love?
Tips for adding fruit to sourdough bread
Making homemade sourdough bread can be daunting, which makes adding fruit even more so. But in the wise words of Julia Child, "If you can read, you can cook," so keep a few tips in mind and you'll have a batch of fruit-kissed sourdough that's mighty fine in no time.
When working with large pieces of fruit, chop them into small pieces. This helps the fruit integrate more seamlessly into the dough, maintaining the bread's structural integrity. Plus, it gives each bite a hit of fruity goodness. When working with dehydrated fruit like raisins and prunes, soak them in water before introducing them to the dough. This essential step prevents them from scorching and drawing moisture from the dough, which may leave you with a desert-dry loaf.
Add in your favorite fruit during the stretch and fold the stage to evenly distribute it without overworking the dough. Note that adding fruit can alter the hydration of your dough, so be prepared to adjust the amount of water or flour as needed to maintain the right dough consistency. If you're worried about fruit juice bleeding out onto your hands and workstation, opt for dehydrated fruit.
The best fruits for adding sourdough bread
Now that you've memorized the boring technical bits, it's time to tap into your inner artiste. Use your tastebuds and imagination in equal parts to come up with the fruit combinations of your wildest sourdough dreams. Though you may not like them on their own, raisins are an excellent addition as they impart a concentrated sweetness to the bread, offsetting the sourdough's tang. If raisins really aren't your thing, dates introduce a rich, caramel-like sweetness and a dense, chewy texture, which deepens the bread's overall flavor and complements its sourness.
Not into the texture of dried fruits? Blueberries, with their indigo shades of sweetness and tart undercurrents, become juicy pockets of decadence tucked away in sourdough, bolstering its natural acidity. For something less intense, figs bring a rich, honey or maple-like sweetness and mild earthiness to sourdough that eases the sharp flavor.
Other great options include cherries, apricots, peaches, and even bananas. Your options are only narrowly limited by fruits with excessive water content like melons and fresh grapes, as they may introduce levels of moisture to the dough that negatively impact the texture and consistency of the final product. Finally, don't be afraid to add sunflower seeds to your next batch of bread for texture, cinnamon for warmth, or crushed pistachios for a hint of nuttiness.
Serving fruity sourdough bread
Fruit-studded sourdough is delicious enough to enjoy independently. But if you want to incorporate it into full-fledged meals, there are plenty of ways to do so. Use fruity sourdough to build out a charcuterie-inspired sandwich stuffed with salty, cured meats, rich, decadent cheeses, and zippy pickles. The fruit-threaded bread is the final piece to a compact, handheld charcuterie board. Just don't forget a glass of wine to wash it down. Serve it with a hearty breakfast featuring smoky bacon and maple sausage to give a morning meal with a meaty machismo a lighter balance.
If you're feeling creative, turn fruit-infused sourdough into croutons by drying out a few slices and roasting them in the oven until they're perfectly crunchy and deliciously crumbly. Use them to top garden fresh salads embellished with fresh fruit and a sweet yet tangy vinaigrette. Dare we suggest infusing sourdough biscuits with fruit? However you choose to pair it, dress it up, or transform it, fruity sourdough is a certified delight.