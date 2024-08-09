Your Sourdough Bread Is Seriously Missing Some Fruity Additions

If you haven't noticed, sourdough is having a moment. Although this contemporary heyday can be attributed to TikTok foodies sharing the nostalgic whimsy of scratch-baked bread, sourdough has been pleasing the palates of princes and plebeians for thousands of years. For good reason, of course. Sourdough is one of the most unique-tasting breads, flaunting sharp and tangy notes that rival the humdrum taste of your average whole wheat loaf. Although traditional sourdough bread is a tried and true classic, there's nothing wrong with shaking up traditions, which is why you should thread your sourdough with fruit.

Sure, plain bread dotted with fruit brings some much-needed flavor to its mild-mannered profile. When added to sourdough, however, the sweet, sour, or honeyed taste of your favorite fruits mingles with the bread's already bold flavor, culminating in a sourdough-eating experience with a crave-curbing depth and complexity. Not only does fruity sourdough bread taste like wealth, but it looks equally as opulent, adding color and elegance to an otherwise barren, dough-shaded surface. Did we mention that adding fruit to sourdough gives it a nourishing edge, adding fiber, antioxidants, and essential vitamins to each bite? Come on, what's not to love?