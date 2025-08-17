Vintage Seafood Dishes That America Mostly Forgot

Order lobster in any seafood restaurant these days, and it's likely to be served elegantly, with an emphasis on enjoying the flavor of the lobster and not muddying it with additional tastes. Things didn't always used to be this way. Back in the 19th and early 20th century, lobster dishes that combined its meat with other luxurious ingredients were all the rage — and Lobster Newburg was perhaps the most famous of them all.

Lobster Newburg is often said to have been invented in 1876 at Delmonico's, the very first steakhouse in the country. Back then, the dish was known as Lobster a la Wenburg, named after Ben Wenburg, the person who introduced it to the restaurant. Following an argument between Wenburg and Delmonico's proprietor Charles Delmonico, the dish was removed from the menu — but when customers complained, it was brought back under a different name. Soon, Lobster Newburg's popularity spread across the United States, and the dish is attributed with turning the seafood into the luxury item we know it today.

Lobster Newburg's appeal began to die as the 20th century rolled along, and the combination of cream, egg, cognac, and seafood began to be seen as outdated. It's pretty rare to find it anywhere nowadays. However, if you're willing to make the trip to Delmonico's, you can still order it from its menu, just as you could in 1876.