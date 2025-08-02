The High-Quality Canned Fish You Should Always Stock Up On
If you are looking for a pantry staple that delivers convenience, taste, and real nutrition, Wild Planet Wild Sockeye Salmon should be at the top of your list. Sourced from sustainable Alaskan waters and canned at peak freshness, this sockeye salmon offers bold, rich flavor and firm texture that stands out, whether you are opening a can for lunch or adding it to a favorite recipe.
Sockeye salmon is prized for its deep red color and greater omega-3 fatty acid content compared to other types, such as pink or coho salmon. Red salmon, such as sockeye, has a richer flavor and firmer meat, and often contains slightly higher levels of healthy fats. Omega-3s help reduce inflammation, support heart health, and contribute to healthy skin and cognitive function. Plus, it is shelf-stable for years — stash it in your pantry, and you know you're covered whether you're short on time or ingredients.
Health highlights of Wild Planet canned salmon
Beyond omega-3s, canned salmon offers a potent dose of high-quality protein, vitamin D, vitamin B12, and selenium — all nutrients vital for immune support, bone health, and overall vitality. Compared to larger canned fish, salmon is lower in mercury yet delivers a similar nutritional impact. It is a clean, nutrient-dense option that is as convenient as it is nourishing.
Wild Planet's sockeye is so flavorful you can eat it straight from the can. Or try making salmon salad sandwiches. Mix flaked salmon with mayonnaise (or Greek yogurt), lemon, chopped celery, and onion for a colorful, protein-packed filling. Add dill, parsley, or a pinch of cayenne depending on your mood. Or, how about a fresh-tasting ceviche bowl? For a refreshing twist, mix canned salmon with diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and lemon for a ceviche-like salad served over greens or crunchy tortillas. You can also explore these 15 ways to elevate your canned salmon by making salmon patties, turning it into a mousse, or creating a dip. Just be sure to avoid these 8 mistakes with canned salmon, such as not draining it properly and freezing the salmon in its can.