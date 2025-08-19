The World's Biggest Buc-Ee's Also Holds This Impressive Record

It's a Buc-ee's world, just in case you haven't received the memo. Buc-ee's is so much more than a convenience store travel center; it's a destination. Clean bathrooms, gas pumps galore, an endless array of snack options (including the must-try Buc-ee's beaver nuggets), fudge made in-house, and a beloved mascot have roadtrippers planning their routes just so they can experience this phenomenon. If that trip includes a visit to the largest Buc-ee's, you may be surprised to learn it's actually the largest convenience store in the world.

The Luling, Texas Buc-ee's opened in June 2024 and can be found just east of San Antonio off Interstate 10. Clocking in at a mind-boggling 75,593 square feet and boasting 120 gas pumps, it's just over 1.7 acres, which is larger than a football field. The Luling Bucc-ee's surpasses the previous record holder for largest store, the Sevierville, Tennessee, location, which is a mere 74,707 square feet.