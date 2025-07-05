How To DIY A Dirty Soda At Buc-Ee's

Social media made the dirty soda mainstream. This fizzy, creamy, and often fruity beverage originated in Utah with popular chains like Swigs and caught on like wildfire thanks to TikTok and Instagram. Dirty sodas are similar to Laverne from "Laverne and Shirley" putting milk into Pepsi. The OG uses Diet Coke, heavy cream, coconut-flavored syrup, and lime, but you can create any version with soda, creamer, and a couple of pumps of syrup to create an on-the-go mocktail that's perfect when you're road-tripping and stopping at Buc-ee's. This Texas-born, mega-travel center offers customers everything needed to make a DIY version that will quench and satisfy any thirst until they reach their destination.

Known for its iconic Beaver Nuggets and savory Czech pastry (kolache), this chain has dozens of carbonated fountain drinks and varied creamer options to help you create the dirty soda of your dreams. The process is straightforward. Start with your preferred soda flavor, or multiple sodas if you are a bit of a mixologist. Stop by the coffee creamers station and select one that complements the taste you are trying to achieve. Voila, you've created your DIY dirty soda.