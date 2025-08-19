The Worst Mountain Dew Flavor Has An Inescapable Aftertaste

Mountain Dew has never been one to shy away from flavor chaos. Over the years, the brand has pumped out everything from Baja Blast to Flaming Hot — with wildly mixed results. In Daily Meal's ranking of 14 Mountain Dew flavors, one stood out in the worst possible way: Freedom Fusion. Billed as a summer-exclusive lemonade and white peach blend, it landed dead last. And the reason wasn't just bad luck — it was bad taste.

The drink opens with a sharp citrus scent that hints at grapefruit, which might've worked if grapefruit had anything to do with it. But as soon as you catch sight of the peach-lemonade label, your brain starts rewriting what you thought you smelled. Suddenly, it's all artificial peach, and not the good kind.

Its appearance didn't help, either. Icy and opaque, it looked like something from a convenience store freezer, but the taste was anything but refreshing. Instead, it delivered a flavor that was hard to place, mismatched with its presentation, and nearly impossible to find in stores. Needless to say, this one won't be on most people's list as a flavor they wish would return.