10 Mountain Dew Flavors We Wish Would Return

Products are discontinued for a variety of reasons, such as low demand, cost concerns, and brand strategy shifts. Regardless, it's always disappointing when a fan-favorite product is taken off the shelves. Since the original flavor of Mountain Dew was created in 1940, the PepsiCo partner has crafted hundreds of unique flavors, from the wildly popular Baja Blast, which was created for Taco Bell, to the experimental DEWitos (Dorito-flavored soda). As the second most popular soda flavor under PepsiCo in 2024, according to Statista, Mountain Dew has come a long way from being a simple mixer for whiskey.

Mountain Dew has crafted a loyal fanbase by involving consumers in the decision-making process for choosing permanent flavors, but tragically not every flavor can be found on the shelves today. Between seasonal flavors, cross-brand collaborations, and fan-voting competitions, there are tons of Mountain Dew flavors that are now extremely rare and highly coveted. Some standouts include the limited-edition Game of Thrones cans and the Southern Shock Mountain Dew Bojangles collaboration. Here are 10 once-popular Mountain Dew flavors that we wish would make a comeback.