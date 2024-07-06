We Tasted And Ranked 14 Mountain Dew Flavors

I'm a big fan of the flavor of Mountain Dew. Always have been, always will be. So I jumped at the opportunity to taste as many flavors as I could for an ultimate ranking. It's likely that you love Mountain Dew, too, or at least like it a little bit ... or you wouldn't be here. After driving all over town to gather the goods, I sat down to live out my childhood dream of tasting more than a dozen sodas.

Now, I didn't just randomly throw these flavors in an order. Although if you disagree with some of my assessments, it might feel that way. Instead, I chose to rank the flavors on initial taste, smell, and aftertaste. I used the general availability of the flavor as a tiebreaker, where needed. You can read more about how I ranked the sodas at the end of the article. I sampled old favorites, seasonal options, and might have even found a flavor or two to add to my regular rotation. These flavors, as the old Mountain Dew tagline went, tickled my innards. Where does your favorite flavor end up on the list?