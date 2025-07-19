5 Of The Rarest Mountain Dew Flavors You'd Be Lucky To Find
Over the years, Mountain Dew has debuted and discontinued seemingly countless unique flavors. Many varieties have wide availability, enough that Daily Meal could taste and rank 14 different Mountain Dew flavors. But just because many flavors are widely available doesn't mean that's the case for the full catalog.
While standbys like regular Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, and Baja Blast can be commonly found almost wherever Pepsi products are sold, others attain a tantalizing rarity due to company-imposed restrictions on their distribution.
Some, like Mountain Dew Zero Sugar Blue and Goji Citrus Strawberry, are generally available, but only in select regions. Others, like Maui Burst and Overdrive, are restricted to specific stores that might have many locations in general, but are far from widely available. And one recurring re-release, the Mountain Dew VooDEW lineup, offers a new, limited-time flavor every year. Whatever the reason for their rarity, these are some of the Dew flavors you'd be lucky to find.
Mountain Dew Zero Sugar Blue
If you're an American looking for Mountain Dew Zero Sugar Blue at your local convenience store, give it up. Cans of this flavor — never bottles or soda fountains – are exclusively sold in South Korea. To buy it stateside, you'll have to go with resale or auction sites like eBay, where the prices can get outrageously high.
Zero Sugar Blue was originally pre-released in 2024 as an online exclusive and quickly sold out. Its Korean manufacturer, Lotte Chilsung Beverage, then made the flavor more widely available at convenience stores and shopping malls.
A press release describes the flavor of Zero Sugar Blue as "an amazing taste like riding the waves of space," but one Sporked soda review noted a light lemon flavor up front, followed by distinct notes of berries, particularly blackberries. The review also suggested Zero Sugar Blue tasted notably less acidic than Mountain Dew's other zero-sugar offerings, though it does retain the zero-sugar lineup's considerable aftertaste of artificial sweetener.
Mountain Dew Maui Burst
Despite the name, Mountain Dew Maui Burst is not a Hawaiian-exclusive flavor. Rather, this unique offering – originally a limited-time release – is only available at Dollar General. And while Dollar General has over 20,000 locations in the United States, not every community has one. And even if you live near one, it's not guaranteed that your nearest location will have this in stock.
However, if you do have access to a store that carries this Mountain Dew variety, you'll be treated to a rare sip of tropical-inspired deliciousness. The Impulsive Buy review notes that the soda tastes strongly, but pleasantly, of pineapple — a good thematic fit, as Maui is known for its unusually sweet pineapples. Citrusy hints of regular Mountain Dew can also be detected, which help balance out the pineapple's sweetness.
Despite its name and intense pineapple taste, Mountain Dew Maui Burst is notably unavailable in Maui itself, or anywhere in the Aloha state. Hawaii and Alaska are the only two states with zero Dollar General locations.
Mountain Dew Goji Citrus Strawberry
Mountain Dew Goji Citrus Strawberry has had a more adventurous lifespan than other rare flavors. It is only available as a fountain drink, and it once saw relatively widespread availability at multiple convenience store chains. It was even spotted at Buc-ee's, a Texas gas station chain with an adorable history behind its name and beaver mascot, despite reports of Buc-ee's exclusive contract with Coca-Cola.
Adding to the uncertainty, it was reported in late 2024 that parent company PepsiCo is discontinuing Mountain Dew Goji Citrus Strawberry in all markets except the Midwest. In turn, fans began to report that stores that previously carried the flavor — including some in the Midwest — were no longer able to get it.
Whatever the present availability of this flavor, if you are lucky enough to find it, Goji Citrus Strawberry is said to be a tasty blend of its three named ingredients. Facebook fans note that it tastes mostly of strawberry, with more subtle notes of goji berries and lemon. All three fruits appear on the fountain label to advise what you're in for.
Mountain Dew Overdrive
Another franchise-exclusive variant, Mountain Dew Overdrive is only available at Casey's General Stores. If you haven't heard of it, Casey's has a considerable footprint of nearly 2,900 locations. However, the Iowa-born chain is largely a Midwestern staple, along with recent expansions into the South, so tens of millions of Americans elsewhere have no easy chance to try it.
Despite this, Mountain Dew put considerable effort into promoting Overdrive for its 2022 launch. The company created a new mascot, a red-furred bear with antlers named Benny the Bearalope, to tour Casey's locations with the new soda.
Customers with a Casey's nearby can easily try its exclusive Mountain Dew, available in 20-ounce plastic bottles and at soda fountains. Officially, Overdrive tastes like a blend of mango, raspberry, and lime, but one reviewer noted on The Impulse Buy that the raspberry lime dominates, and mango is difficult to detect.
Mountain Dew VooDEW
This rare Mountain Dew is not a singular variety, but a new, limited-time-only flavor released yearly. Since 2019, Mountain Dew has released annual secret flavors marketed as VooDEW for the Halloween season. At the end of each variety's run, Mountain Dew reveals the secret flavors that left fans guessing for weeks.
The first VooDEW flavor was candy corn in 2019, followed by 2020's fruit candy explosion (thought to mimic Skittles or Starburst) and fruit candy chews in 2021. For 2022, the secret VooDEW flavor was revealed to be sour candy, in a year that also saw the first three VooDEWs re-released as a variety pack only available at Spirit Halloween (Mountain Dew loves its franchise exclusives.) This was followed by Airheads in 2023 and pink fruit candy in 2024. The strong candy theming is unusual for a soda originally invented as a whiskey mixer, but perfectly appropriate for Halloween.
Unfortunately, reports like those on Sporked suggest that Mountain Dew is ditching the VooDEW mystery for Halloween 2025. However, there will still be a seasonal, candy-flavored Dew, except now we know ahead of time it will be based on Trolli candies, specifically the popular cherry lemon flavor.