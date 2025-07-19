5 Of The Rarest Mountain Dew Flavors You'd Be Lucky To Find

Over the years, Mountain Dew has debuted and discontinued seemingly countless unique flavors. Many varieties have wide availability, enough that Daily Meal could taste and rank 14 different Mountain Dew flavors. But just because many flavors are widely available doesn't mean that's the case for the full catalog.

While standbys like regular Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, and Baja Blast can be commonly found almost wherever Pepsi products are sold, others attain a tantalizing rarity due to company-imposed restrictions on their distribution.

Some, like Mountain Dew Zero Sugar Blue and Goji Citrus Strawberry, are generally available, but only in select regions. Others, like Maui Burst and Overdrive, are restricted to specific stores that might have many locations in general, but are far from widely available. And one recurring re-release, the Mountain Dew VooDEW lineup, offers a new, limited-time flavor every year. Whatever the reason for their rarity, these are some of the Dew flavors you'd be lucky to find.