Think Twice Before Spending Your Money At These Overpriced Steakhouse Chains

Beef is expensive, right? Everyone knows it. The last few years have seen beef prices rise in a staggering steep climb, with 2020 to 2024 seeing the average price of beef climb by 35%. 2025 hasn't been easier on customers either, with the combination of interest rate hikes, drought, and the cost of grain seeing steak costs shoot up even more. This is all bad news for steakhouses, which basically rely on selling lots of beef to people to keep their lights on. Here's the thing, though: Despite beef getting considerably more expensive, there are some steakhouse chains out there that have managed to keep things affordable — and there are others which charge customers an eye-watering amount of money for the privilege of eating there.

Perhaps it shouldn't come as any surprise that some steakhouse chains are pretty expensive. After all, eating at a steakhouse is generally a classy experience, and if you're opting for those white linen tablecloths and endless wine lists, you'll probably be paying top dollar. What is surprising, though, is the amount of chains which seem to exist solely to drain your wallet. Chain dining is often seen as more affordable, but many steakhouse chains ignore that view entirely, and instead price their meals to a ridiculously high degree. Don't get caught out by these chains — your budget won't thank you. While costs may vary slightly based on your location, these steakhouses are pretty overpriced no matter where you live.