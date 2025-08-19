Think Twice Before Spending Your Money At These Overpriced Steakhouse Chains
Beef is expensive, right? Everyone knows it. The last few years have seen beef prices rise in a staggering steep climb, with 2020 to 2024 seeing the average price of beef climb by 35%. 2025 hasn't been easier on customers either, with the combination of interest rate hikes, drought, and the cost of grain seeing steak costs shoot up even more. This is all bad news for steakhouses, which basically rely on selling lots of beef to people to keep their lights on. Here's the thing, though: Despite beef getting considerably more expensive, there are some steakhouse chains out there that have managed to keep things affordable — and there are others which charge customers an eye-watering amount of money for the privilege of eating there.
Perhaps it shouldn't come as any surprise that some steakhouse chains are pretty expensive. After all, eating at a steakhouse is generally a classy experience, and if you're opting for those white linen tablecloths and endless wine lists, you'll probably be paying top dollar. What is surprising, though, is the amount of chains which seem to exist solely to drain your wallet. Chain dining is often seen as more affordable, but many steakhouse chains ignore that view entirely, and instead price their meals to a ridiculously high degree. Don't get caught out by these chains — your budget won't thank you. While costs may vary slightly based on your location, these steakhouses are pretty overpriced no matter where you live.
Old Homestead Steakhouse
At first glance, Old Homestead Steakhouse looks like it might be a reasonable option. Its name evokes images of rustic, homely dining halls that serve up steak that won't break the bank, and its menu is certainly a lot less prim than other steakhouses. However, there's no getting around the fact that eating at this restaurant chain requires a lot of cash. Its flagship steak, a 16-ounce center cut sirloin, comes in at $69 without any sides. Opt for its Gotham rib steak on the bone, and you'll be paying almost $80 for it.
For people who want to watch their wallets, Old Homestead Steakhouse does serve a filet mignon for $59 which comes with seasoned potatoes and bordelaise sauce. However, this weighs in at just 10 ounces. Even an order of fries costs $14 (when was the last time you paid that for a pile of potatoes?). Your best bet with this steakhouse is to look out for its limited-time offers, which it runs fairly regularly and advertises through its social media. Old Homestead Steakhouse frequently offers a porterhouse for two with a side for $95, although it's a first-come, first-served deal.
Alexander's Steakhouse
Alexander's Steakhouse is a California-based steakhouse chain which has California-level prices on all of its dishes. The steakhouse chain takes a slightly more fresh approach to a classic steakhouse vibe, mixing its menu and decor with Japanese influences that help it to avoid the slightly snobby vibe of other steakhouses. The problem is that you still pay through the nose. Before you even get to the steaks, things are expensive: A six-piece hamachi serving is $42, while a half-dozen oysters costs $36. Opt for popcorn crab, meanwhile, and it'll set you back $44.
As for the beef, you'll need a bank loan for it. The priciest single item on the menu in Alexander's Steakhouse's Cupertino branch is a 3-ounce serving of hard-to-find Kobe A5 wagyu beef, which costs an enormous $255. If you can't afford that (and hey, who can?), then the 8-ounce filet mignon is for the thriftier folks out there — and it'll still cost $71. Want to pair that steak with simple, buttery mashed potatoes? Sure thing, that'll be $18. We know this restaurant prides itself on its quality, but we'll stick to Sizzler.
Jean-Georges Steakhouse
Jean-Georges Steakhouse, one of two steakhouses founded and operated by Jean-Georges Vongerichten in Las Vegas (and one of just many of his restaurants nationwide), has to be seen to be believed. Its interior screams luxury, with black and gold furnishings throughout and opulence at every turn. Given that this is one of the flagship restaurants in the Aria Resort & Casino, you'd hardly expect anything less — and as you've probably guessed by now, that prime real estate brings a hefty price tag.
First things first, those steaks are pricey, guys. A New York strip at Jean-Georges Steakhouse costs 73 dollars, while an 8-ounce filet mignon is $75. It should be noted that those are the cheapest steaks on the menu, too. On the more expensive end of the spectrum, an American wagyu ribeye cap is $128, while a 16-ounce Japanese wagyu ribeye is $195. A ribeye from Sizzler, on the other hand, costs almost an eighth of the price (and look, we know that the two aren't comparable in terms of quality, but the cost difference is pretty wild). If you thought you might be able to get an affordable burger at Jean-Georges Steakhouse, you'll also be fairly disappointed: Its JG Cheeseburger, which comes with truffle mayo and fries, is $49.
The Capital Grille
Just because you're a successful chain, doesn't mean you have to keep things cheap. If you need any proof of this, check out The Capital Grille. The Darden-owned chain has over 60 locations and has built its success on offering an exclusive, fine dining feel to virtually anyone who wants it. Its prices for some menu items aren't too bad either, with its wedge salad with bleu cheese and smoked bacon costing $15 and its New England clam chowder setting folks back just $13.
It's a different story with its steaks, though. As with many other steak restaurants, The Capital Grille's cheapest steak is its filet mignon, which costs $61. That's for a slightly bigger weight than other steakhouses that have a similar price point, but only by a couple ounces. Meanwhile, if you want to opt for its porcini-rubbed bone-in ribeye with 15-year aged balsamic, you'll have to put down $81. Even a simple roasted chicken breast is 42 bucks, while its sautéed spinach is $12. $12 for spinach. It's a funny old world, isn't it?
Wolfgang's Steakhouse
Wolfgang's Steakhouse likely isn't owned by who you think it is. The restaurant chain is the brainchild of the late Wolfgang Zwiener (not, as you probably assumed, the more famous Wolfgang Puck), who was the headwaiter at Peter Luger Steakhouse for four decades before founding his own restaurants. Zwiener accrued a lot of knowledge in his time at the esteemed steakhouse — and this knowledge apparently included how to charge people a lot of money for beef.
While Wolfgang's Steakhouse's prices may not be as astronomical as some, they're still up there. A filet mignon at its Park Avenue branch will cost just under $65, while a prime New York sirloin steak will set you back just a little less, coming in at $59.95. At the more expensive end of the spectrum is its ribeye, priced at $75.95. Wolfgang's Steakhouse doesn't go in for expensive Wagyu beef or eye-wateringly expensive caviar, which makes it a touch more accessible, but a full meal will still likely set you back a hundred dollars or so before you even think about ordering wine. Even a simple order of steamed broccoli costs around $16, while a tomato and onion sliced salad is $15. That's for one person, just so you know.
STK
STK is a chain on the rise. Starting in New York, the steakhouse restaurant now has dozens of locations worldwide, and even some located in the top tourist attractions in the land (Disney World, anyone?). However, it didn't get to that point by keeping its prices low. Although it's a chain, STK has retained a high-class feel and the prices to show for it, and some of its options are extremely expensive.
Let's start with the steaks. The most obviously pricey option is its 14-ounce dry-aged Delmonico, which costs a whopping $119. However, even its cheaper choices manage to remain surprisingly costly: Its $64 dollar filet might look reasonable upon first glance, but when you spy that it's only 6 ounces, you'll realize that you're paying a lot for a tiny amount of food. Its food isn't the only expensive thing on the menu either, with a Red Bull costing $8 in its Disney World branch. Bear in mind that you'll only pay a couple bucks in the store for one of these, guys — that's a pretty wild markup. Dine at STK with a family of four, and you may end up spending around $500 in total for a standard meal. Has anyone told the restaurant chain that we're in a cost of living crisis yet?
Smith & Wollensky
Smith & Wollensky is about as classic as a steakhouse chain gets. The restaurants are known for their prime locations in eye-catching buildings, and the meals are known for their elegance and quality. You really wouldn't expect the chain to cut any corners — and the final sum on your bill will prove this point. Opt for its signature filet mignon, and you'll pay $69 (although its 10-ounce size is more generous than a lot of other steakhouses). That's its cheapest standard steak, just so you know. In case you were wondering, the most expensive one is the swinging tomahawk ribeye, which comes in at an unbelievable $270. That may be a steak designed to serve two people generously, and it may also be the best-quality Wagyu beef, but you can feed a whole family well for a week for that amount of money.
Even its cheaper items are expensive by chain dining standards. A half-chicken with prosciutto and crispy potatoes is $38, while its duck confit is $37. A simple portion of french fries is 10 bucks, which is the same cost as its split pea soup. As for its wine, ordering by the glass will cost you an average of about $15, while some bottles come in at nearly a thousand dollars. We can think of way better things to spend our money on.
Mastro's
You'd be forgiven for not knowing that Mastro's is a chain. Each dining hall has that feeling of exclusivity and a high-end vibe normally reserved for privately owned steakhouses, and its menu prices certainly don't make it feel that accessible. As chains go, Mastro's has some of the most expensive steaks out there, with an 8-ounce filet costing $59, and a bone-in Kansas city strip costing $70. These are the cheapest options, too: Opt for its Japanese A5 Wagyu selection, and you'll pay $200 for a 10-ounce New York strip. If you want, you can spend your weekly food allowance on something that will be gone in a few bites.
You can't even keep things cheap by filling up on sides, either. The simplest of them all, a humble baked potato weighing in at a pound, costs $15. When you consider that a pound of potatoes at Walmart comes in at just under a dollar, you're essentially paying 15 times the amount to get it served to you on a fancy plate with a knob of butter. Conversely, order the white cheddar lobster mac and cheese and you'll pay $45. For a side!
Fleming's
Nothing about Fleming's is cheap, y'all. The steakhouse chain has retained an all-important classic feel that keeps it popular, but all that fine china and silverware costs a pretty penny — and you're paying for it with your food. The first thing you'll likely see when looking at its menu is its chilled shellfish tower, a "For The Table" order which costs $102 when ordered for one (or split between two). A half-dozen fresh oysters costs $27, while a humble shrimp cocktail is the same price.
With prices like these, you can expect the steaks to be pretty expensive too. Well, no surprises there. A petit filet mignon, weighing 8 ounces, will set you back $61. Go for a USDA Prime New York strip and it'll be $70, although that does come in at a generous 16-ounce weight. On the more extreme end of the spectrum, 4 ounces of Japanese A5 Wagyu strip from the Kagoshima Prefecture costs a whopping $140. Finally, a portion of mashed potato on the side to top it all off will relieve you of $19 from your purse.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Ruth's Chris Steak Houses are everywhere, and while the chain may not have the mass appeal of an Outback or a Texas Roadhouse, it's still a heavy hitter in the steak space. For this reason, you might expect it to be slightly more reasonable than it is — but walk into one of its dining rooms expecting a cheap meal at your peril. It's fair to say that its steaks aren't the priciest, with its 8-ounce filet costing $54 and its 16-ounce New York strip priced at $61, which gives you a bit more wiggle room than at other steakhouses. However, that's far from a low cost vibe.
Ruth's Chris also sneaks up the price in other places you may not expect. Its sides, for example, are surprisingly costly: A portion of steamed broccoli is $12, with classic French fries costing the same amount. Its shrimp cocktail is $23, and its house salad is $13, for which you get a combination of lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and croutons. If you made it at home, it'd probably cost you a dollar or two. Don't get caught out by this overpricing, people.