Why Real Kobe Beef Is So Incredibly Hard To Find In The US

Few foods are held in such high esteem as steak. The idea of slicing into an expertly carved cut of meat that has been given a spectacular sear is enough to make your mouth water. However, before you get to grilling, you should know that all steak is not created equal.

If you're attempting to choose the best cut of beef, and money is no object, one obvious option is Kobe beef, the world's most expensive steak. Kobe beef is considered the top tier of wagyu beef, a fatty meat that comes from Japanese cattle that have been specifically bred for flavor. The strict list of standards that a cut of steak must adhere to in order to be labeled Kobe makes it rather difficult to find in the United States. In fact, just a few thousand head of genuine Kobe cattle are bred and butchered every year, and only a fraction of this coveted meat is shipped to the United States.