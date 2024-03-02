How To Properly Steam Broccoli In The Microwave

Bright green, crisp broccoli is a delicious and versatile vegetable that can add a healthy helping of flavor and nutrition to any meal. You may prefer to roast, blanch, or even grill your broccoli, but for an easy cooking method that keeps its health benefits intact, you should try steaming this veggie. Better yet, you can steam it in your microwave for fast and flavorful results.

Excess charring from high-heat cooking can burn off some of broccoli's nutrients, like vitamins C and A, while boiling can cause them to leach into the water. Steaming broccoli reduces its vitamin content to a much lesser degree than other cooking methods, not to mention it's easy and produces tender-crisp, beautifully green florets when done properly. Some home cooks swear by tools such as a steamer basket or Instant Pot, but for broccoli that is perfectly tender, not at all mushy, and can be made without buying extra equipment, the microwave is king.

Steaming broccoli in the microwave is a game-changer for quick, easy weeknight dinners, being faster than other methods and producing results that are just as tasty. You won't have to keep checking on a pot or steamer over the course of several minutes to make sure your broccoli isn't turning to mush. The microwave will retain your broccoli's antioxidants, vitamins, and even its color, with stress-free cleanup, to boot. You'll seriously wish you had tried this method sooner.