What Exactly Is Bordelaise Sauce?

The mother sauce of bordelaise is espagnole, a brown sauce made from a roux as well as stock (most commonly beef or veal), mirepoix, and tomatoes that form the basis of all demi-glace. From there, the bordelaise adds a few more ingredients, some of which are familiar, like butter and shallots, and some of which are a bit more esoteric, like bone marrow and demi-glace. But most important is the red wine that gives it its name.

You can use any dry red wine for it, and you can make it without using the more difficult-to-source components like bone marrow and demi-glace. Maybe you won't get the same richness and depth of flavor from using more beef or veal stock instead of those two, but it also heavily simplifies the process.

As far as how to use it, you will want to pair it with heartier flavors like steak and potatoes. The rule here is just like with red wine: The tannins break down the fats in beef, meaning they bring out the most savory possible flavor. Meanwhile, the steak mellows the taste of the wine itself on your palate. Scientifically, drinking red wine with red meat does actually make both taste better.