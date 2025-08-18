10 Working Families' Dinners That Faded Away

The history of American food is dynamic, rich, and full of story. Nowadays, American cuisine is hugely diverse and defined by countless international influences, driven both by food trends and migration to the United States from various countries. Dive further back, though, and it tells a tale of the country's economy and needs of the people. For much of the 19th and 20th centuries, food was seen as something that provided energy and satisfaction to working folks who needed to stock up after a long day. There was a big emphasis on keeping things affordable and repurposing ingredients to avoid food waste, and less of a premium on vitamins, minerals, and nutrition.

All of these traits can be seen in many classic working family dinners that have since fallen out of fashion. Former favorites like creamed chipped beef, liver and onions, and Hoover stew were designed and eaten for their thriftiness — and in doing so, they became comforting favorites that some folks still remember today. Other dishes, like shipwreck casserole and red flannel hash, were created partly to employ disparate ingredients in one tasty dish in a way that'd keep people full. Let's take a look at the dinners that kept working families going back in the day.