Are Porcupine Meatballs Made With Actual Porcupine?

It's true that toad in the hole has no toad in it. Likewise, Rocky Mountain oysters are, well, not oysters. Not every name for a dish need be taken literally, but by that same token, those of us who are unfamiliar with a dish might be prone to do just that. So asking whether porcupine meatballs, that fun and retro dish, are actually made with porcupine is ultimately a legitimate question.

The answer is simple: no, porcupine meatballs do not contain porcupine. Most recipes call for regular old beef or pork. The interesting name more likely comes from the grains of rice that stick out of the meatballs, making them look spiny and spiky like, well, a porcupine.

This isn't just good news for people who might be concerned about finding an errant quill in their food. Even by the standards of specialty and exotic meats, porcupine seems to be a rare find. A quick browse on a site like Exotic Meat Market will yield all manner of meats unusual to contemporary Western palettes, including caiman and diamondback rattlesnake. A search for porcupine meat, however, will yield not the option to purchase porcupine, but stew meat made of nutria, which the company likely surmises to be the closest thing to porcupine.