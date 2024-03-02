12 Baking Soda Mistakes Everyone Makes

Have you ever found yourself doing a frenzied search for how to get a stain out of your carpet? What about how to get the smell of cat urine out of your couch? Or perhaps you've simply wanted an ingredient that'll help your cake get taller and fluffier? If so, you've surely been met with one of the most popular pieces of advice of the last 200 years: use baking soda. The uses of this handy little powder are seemingly endless. You can use baking soda to cook. You can use baking soda to clean. You can use baking soda to get rid of bad smells or to polish your cutlery or to remove pesticides from your produce. You can even use it to put out small fires, thanks to the carbon dioxide that is emitted when it's heated, which snuffs out the flames.

But even if there are dozens (or hundreds) of things you should do with baking soda, there are also several things that you shouldn't. Baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, is as magical as it seems to be, but only if you use it correctly. Here are a few mistakes you should avoid if you want to get the most out of this kitchen staple.