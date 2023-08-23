How To Clean A Stainless Steel Sink So It's Streak-Free

Cleaning the kitchen sink is ideally a daily affair. Using a designated rag or sponge, a quick wipe-down at the end of every day is ideal to rid it of any food stains and grime. In addition to that, it's good practice to do a deep clean at least once a week or so, especially because it's part of the kitchen that sees so much traffic.

Whether "doing the dishes" means rinsing dishes before loading the dishwasher or washing dishes by hand, you can use your regular dish soap to get rid of stains and germs in the sink after doing the dishes, washing it just like you would a large bowl. However, if you're the owner of a stainless steel kitchen sink, you would know that soap can't get rid of water stains and may even add soap scum to the issue. Minerals from tap water build up in the sink, leaving visible streaks.

There's a simple and natural solution to the problem, and you likely already have it in your kitchen... in your pantry! Baking soda is one of the best multipurpose household cleaners, working wonders on a variety of surfaces and situations, including getting your kitchen sink squeaky clean. Simply make a loose paste of baking soda and water, then use a microfiber cloth to rub the paste all over the sink. Make sure to rub the cloth in the direction of the grain of your sink (yes, stainless steel has grain!) for optimum streak-free results.