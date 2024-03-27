Your Secret For A Sparkling Kitchen Sink Is Aluminum Foil

There's yet another use for your roll of humble aluminum foil, beyond the usual baking applications or even these hacks that will make your time in the kitchen a breeze. When lightly balled up, a foot-long piece of aluminum foil makes for an amazing, non-abrasive scrub that can polish up chrome and stainless steel as easily as it can remove rust and limescale deposits on faucets and sinks. (By the way, it's also darn handy for nasty grill grates and greasy pots and pans.) Finally, a pantry staple to stand beside vinegar and baking soda as a household cleaner.

If you're looking to simply shine up some dulled chrome, remove rust deposits, or bust the crud off your grill grate, just run your ball of aluminum under a little water and have at it. For cleaning pots and pans, use a little salt or baking soda to coat the greasy surface before using the aluminum ball scrub (but don't do any of this on a non-stick surface, because disaster.) You'd be forgiven for thinking that it was just the creases in balled-up aluminum foil that were acting as a simple scrub, but what's actually happening is way more interesting (and science-y).