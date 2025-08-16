5 Festive Kitchen Decor Ideas For Labor Day

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're hosting a holiday gathering, nothing is more festive than decorations. Labor Day may not be as big as Thanksgiving or Christmas, but decorating your space — whether a little or a lot — creates a backdrop that makes your event feel even more like a special occasion. That's why we have some particularly festive tips (and Amazon product recommendations) for decorating your kitchen and dining room for a midday or evening party.

Honoring the American labor movement, Labor Day decorations tend to feature red, white, and blue stars and stripes — just like these creative ways to decorate for Fourth of July barbecues. Some common options include patriotic-themed table coverings, centerpieces, place settings, serving trays, and ceiling and wall decorations. You may even be able to reuse some of the decorations you put up for Fourth of July or Memorial Day.

Keep in mind, though, that you don't have to incorporate all of these ideas. Since Labor Day also marks the end of summer break, feel free to throw your complementary summer decor into the mix for one final bash of the season. After all, Ina Garten's easy tip for effortless dinner party decor is to embrace mixing and matching rather than perfectly coordinating every item.