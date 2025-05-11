The Easy Tip Ina Garten Follows For Effortless Dinner Party Decor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ina Garten, the beloved "Barefoot Contessa" whose effortless elegance has charmed Food Network viewers and cookbook readers for years, recently shared a surprisingly simple secret for creating stunning dinner party décor. Forget the pressure of perfectly matched sets and meticulously coordinated everything. Garten says a truly chic table setting embraces thoughtful mixing and matching.

On Instagram, Garten explained her philosophy: "People think that in order to have a beautiful table setting, everything needs to match perfectly. I actually think it's much more interesting to mix things up — but you need to mix them up thoughtfully. For this table, I chose a simple palette like blue, orange, and cream and I have lots of different glasses and napkins — even different chairs! It all goes together and looks effortlessly chic!"

Garten's emphasis on a cohesive color palette as the unifying element is key. By selecting a few hues that go together, you can incorporate a variety of tableware without the result looking chaotic.