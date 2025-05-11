The Easy Tip Ina Garten Follows For Effortless Dinner Party Decor
Ina Garten, the beloved "Barefoot Contessa" whose effortless elegance has charmed Food Network viewers and cookbook readers for years, recently shared a surprisingly simple secret for creating stunning dinner party décor. Forget the pressure of perfectly matched sets and meticulously coordinated everything. Garten says a truly chic table setting embraces thoughtful mixing and matching.
On Instagram, Garten explained her philosophy: "People think that in order to have a beautiful table setting, everything needs to match perfectly. I actually think it's much more interesting to mix things up — but you need to mix them up thoughtfully. For this table, I chose a simple palette like blue, orange, and cream and I have lots of different glasses and napkins — even different chairs! It all goes together and looks effortlessly chic!"
Garten's emphasis on a cohesive color palette as the unifying element is key. By selecting a few hues that go together, you can incorporate a variety of tableware without the result looking chaotic.
Beauty beyond tableware
When designing your table, instead of identical chairs around it, you can use a collection of different styles that share a common element, such as material or color. This adds a touch of relaxed charm. The same principle can be applied to linens. A mix of patterned and solid napkins within your color scheme can add texture and depth to the setting, or try multi-color, like this set of 12 cloth napkins from Ruvanti, for a whimsical setting.
The beauty of Ina Garten's approach lies in its accessibility and the sense of effortless style it brings forth. It encourages the use of items you already own, allowing you to create unique and personal tablescapes without the need for expensive, matching sets. It celebrates individuality and the collection of pieces you've gathered over the years.
In the same vein, consider applying Garten's easy menu suggestion for a stress-free dinner party. This suggestion includes keeping the menu simple (perhaps something you can make in advance) and polling your guests to determine what to make based on their preferences and allergies. Or, go for a 3-ingredient oven-baked chicken with goat cheese and basil, which Garten calls juicy, moist, flavorful, and super easy to whip up. Thanks to Garten's tips, hosting doesn't have to be overly complicated.