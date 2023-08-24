The Canned Ingredient You Need For The Juiciest Fried Chicken

Whether you're battering or breading the chicken, soaking it in a marinade mixture before dredging and coating will make it more flavorful and also prevent the chicken from getting too dry. Buttermilk seasoned with things like salt, pepper, and paprika is a great option since the buttermilk is acidic, which will help the meat tenderize and the exterior crisp up. Some recipes say to marinate the chicken for an hour and others recommend overnight.

When it's time to fry the chicken, make sure you add enough oil to a heavy, straight-sided pan. Use enough oil to completely submerge the chicken so that both sides of the meat cook at once, and heat the oil to around 375 degrees Fahrenheit. It's hard to argue that you shouldn't use oil for the most flavorful fried chicken, but it's important to choose one with a high smoke point, such as canola or peanut oil. Olive oil's smoke point is a bit lower, meaning it could burn easily and mess with the flavor.

Keep a close eye on the chicken while it cooks. Since wings, thighs, and tenders are all different sizes, they all require different cooking times. Try to keep similarly-sized pieces together, or make sure to remove small pieces sooner than the thicker pieces. AllRecipes says to fry chicken between seven and 10 minutes, but use a meat thermometer to make sure the chicken is at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit at its thickest part.