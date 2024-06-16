Your Ticket To Upgraded Canned Soup Is Already In Your Fridge

We'd be remiss to leave out heartier canned soups with creamy consistencies. Delicious and grounding as they are, lush-textured soups can benefit from an uplifting touch of heat to bring out the lighter notes.

Summery and refreshing, tomato basil is a classic soup flavor. But sometimes the canned version gets bogged down. Give your tomato basil soup a kiss of fire with chipotle hot sauce. Not only will it brighten up the taste with acidity, but it also introduces a subtle dimension of smokiness that makes this timeless soup more intriguing.

Chunky, cheesy potato soup with bacon tastes like a loaded baked potato in a can, but the starch can make it a bit gluey. With vinegary, buttery accents and a laid-back heat level, Frank's Buffalo Sauce matches the richness of a spud soup while imbuing it with a spicy, zippy, yet mild-mannered fire. If you still find your canned potato soup too thick, dilute it with a little water.

Chowders are rich, decadent, and creamy to boot, making them a comfort classic. However, when enjoyed from a can, they're often dense, dumpy, and lack dimension. However, these bland flavors are no match for Tapatío hot sauce. Tangy, slightly sweet, and spice-forward, this Mexican-made hot sauce complements the lush, fatty flavors of chowder by brightening them with acidic heat.

Ultimately there's no right or wrong hot sauce to pair with your canned soups. Whether you enjoy them light and brothy or rich and creamy, experiment with your roster of hot sauces to determine which ones work best in your favorite tin of soup.