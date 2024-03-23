What Is Erewhon Market And Why Is It So Expensive?

Would you pay $20 for a gallon of raw milk? Or $14 for a jar of organic granola? If you're ready to splurge, look no further than Erewhon Market. Founded in 1966, this high-end grocery store offers organic health foods, paleo-friendly snacks, and ready-made meals for every taste. Plus, it's one of the places in Los Angeles where you'll likely spot celebrities. The luxury store currently has locations in Venice, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Pasadena, and other high-end areas, but you can order online, too.

But, as we all know, if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. While Erewhon Market may seem like a heaven for foodies and health enthusiasts, its prices are beyond the reach of the average person. Its co-founder, Tony Antoci, is well aware of this aspect. "It doesn't bother me because it is true. We are catering to the affluent," he told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that raw ingredients and high-quality food in general come with a high price tag.