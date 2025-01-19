Cooking With Lavender? Here's How To Avoid That Soapy Taste

It turns out lavender has more uses than spa products. Known for its calming fragrance and beautiful purple blossoms, lavender has also been used in cooking for centuries. However, it's the type of ingredient that requires a bit of caution, especially when it comes to flavoring your dishes. Yes — this herb has a gorgeous and unique floral taste that brings a fragrant vibe to any dish (think honey lavender ice cream), but it's this same taste that can be a bit overpowering. One of the biggest challenges you can face when including lavender in your recipe is how to avoid that soapy taste that can take over the palate — but, luckily, there's a way around that: the type of lavender you use.

You're probably thinking: Isn't lavender just lavender? And, if so, you'd be correct. However, there's a massive difference between the lavender growing at your local farm and the type you should cook with. So, before you pluck some lavender out of that flower arrangement to use in your floral-forward fruit salad, take some time to learn about the difference between that version and culinary lavender.