The Ultimate Guide To Using Violets In The Kitchen

Violets are humble but wonderful little flowers. Blooming low to the ground in springtime, they're as easy to overlook in the wild as their distinctive flavor is in the kitchen. But these exquisitely colorful blossoms can bring a unique aroma to dishes, both sweet and savory, and they can be used in a surprising number of ways.

The scent of violets is best known as a fragrance used in perfumes, and the flowers themselves have long been used to symbolize lesbian love thanks to the famous poet Sappho of Lesbos, whose writings from almost two and a half millennia ago still resonate with readers to this day. With their delicate and alluring fragrance, it's scarce wonder poets like Sappho have mentioned violets so fondly in verse and song. With a little care, the decadent taste of these vibrant flowers can make a perfect addition to any romantic picnic or candlelit dinner.

In the kitchen, violets can find plenty of culinary uses and, like other edible flowers, they can make attractive garnishes for both food and drinks. While violets aren't commonly used in most modern Western food, they're a traditional part of French cuisine, particularly around the southern city of Toulouse. Here, violets are made into a variety of luxurious food items, including candies, teas, preserves, and, most commonly, syrups. For times when fresh flowers aren't available, the flavor of violets can also be added to foods by using violet essence, which can be bought online.