The Beloved Pennsylvania Ice Cream That Some Say Tastes Like Medicine

Teaberry ice cream is a wildly popular flavor in Pennsylvania but not so much in other states. Part of the reason the teaberry's popularity never caught on nationwide is that it has a distinct and divisive flavor: medicine.

The ice cream is pink in color, and the flavoring comes from the small red fruit teaberry where it gets its name. Pinpointing the exact flavor profile of the fruit, and ice cream, is not an easy task. "Teaberry is sweet, a touch tart, and tastes much like wintergreen," The Morning Call writes. American wintergreen is another name for the fruit that grows in New England and Pennsylvania, and that strong wintergreen flavor is what makes the teaberry ice cream so polarizing.

Many people liken the wintergreen-heavy taste of teaberry ice cream to medicine. Some believe it tastes similar to Pepto Bismol, which may also be informed by the ice cream's pink coloring. Others have said that the strong minty-spicy flavor reminds them of Bengay. Just as strongly as some ice cream enthusiasts dislike teaberry, there are those who crave it. Although tracking down the frozen treat is not always an easy task, as its popularity has waned over the years.