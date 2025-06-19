This Vintage No-Bake Dessert Delivers Big Flavor With Minimal Effort
If you're a fan of easy-to-make desserts, then you need to know about this vintage no-bake beauty that's full of sweet, refreshing flavor. It's called pineapple fluff, and the name basically says it all: It's pineapple-flavored "fluff" full of pineapple pieces, coconut flakes, marshmallows, and nuts. All in all, it's a pineapple lover's dream. The flavor of the fruit is super prevalent, it's the perfect amount of sweet, and it has a satisfying crunch from the nuts. What's not to love?
One of the best parts about this dessert is how easily it comes together. The base of the pineapple dessert — the fluff — is made by combining a 3-ounce packet of pineapple-flavored gelatin with crushed pineapple from a 20-ounce can (with the juice). Then, you fold in about 8 ounces of whipped topping (pre-thawed in the fridge if frozen). Some recipes use instant vanilla pudding instead of gelatin; both options will result in the same delicious fluff that's light and airy.
Next, just toss in about 2 cups of mini marshmallows, 1 cup of unsweetened coconut flakes, and at least ½ cup of chopped nuts of your choosing. Stir it all up and pop it in the fridge to chill for at least a couple of hours. Once it's chilled, it's time to serve — and you can sprinkle it with extra nuts, marshmallows, or coconut flakes. It's also pretty common to top it with a few Maraschino cherries to bring it all together. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days — although, keep in mind that the dessert may be a bit less "fluffy," but it will still taste just as good.
Pineapple fluff is just one type of fluff dessert
If you tried and loved pineapple fluff, then you may be wondering if there are any ways to customize it to switch it up each time you make it. Of course, there are small ways to do so: Add other canned (or fresh) fruits, swap the nuts out for pretzels, use flavored Cool Whip, or simply add extra of any ingredient that you really love. But the best way to get a new and exciting version of pineapple fluff is to pivot.
As it turns out, pineapple fluff is far from the only fluffy dessert out there — and these treats are often referred to as salads. Many of the others are arguably more popular than pineapple fluff. Take the the nutty dessert named after a scandal: Watergate salad. It's actually quite similar to pineapple fluff and is made with many of the same ingredients — including the canned pineapples — but the main difference is that the fluff also has a strong pistachio flavor (and is made with pistachio-flavored instant pudding mix), so it's green. And, just like pineapple fluff, it's topped with cherries and extra nuts.
There's also cranberry fluff salad, which also has plenty in common with pineapple fluff — pineapple chunks, marshmallows, and nuts — but with a strong cranberry flavor from canned cranberry sauce, plus a red hue from the same. Then, there's ambrosia salad, which, again, is very similar to pineapple fluff but incorporates canned Mandarin oranges. All in all, when it comes to fluff desserts, you have a whole slew of options to try for an easy and chill nostalgic dessert.