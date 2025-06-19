This Vintage No-Bake Dessert Delivers Big Flavor With Minimal Effort

If you're a fan of easy-to-make desserts, then you need to know about this vintage no-bake beauty that's full of sweet, refreshing flavor. It's called pineapple fluff, and the name basically says it all: It's pineapple-flavored "fluff" full of pineapple pieces, coconut flakes, marshmallows, and nuts. All in all, it's a pineapple lover's dream. The flavor of the fruit is super prevalent, it's the perfect amount of sweet, and it has a satisfying crunch from the nuts. What's not to love?

One of the best parts about this dessert is how easily it comes together. The base of the pineapple dessert — the fluff — is made by combining a 3-ounce packet of pineapple-flavored gelatin with crushed pineapple from a 20-ounce can (with the juice). Then, you fold in about 8 ounces of whipped topping (pre-thawed in the fridge if frozen). Some recipes use instant vanilla pudding instead of gelatin; both options will result in the same delicious fluff that's light and airy.

Next, just toss in about 2 cups of mini marshmallows, 1 cup of unsweetened coconut flakes, and at least ½ cup of chopped nuts of your choosing. Stir it all up and pop it in the fridge to chill for at least a couple of hours. Once it's chilled, it's time to serve — and you can sprinkle it with extra nuts, marshmallows, or coconut flakes. It's also pretty common to top it with a few Maraschino cherries to bring it all together. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days — although, keep in mind that the dessert may be a bit less "fluffy," but it will still taste just as good.