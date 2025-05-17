For An Adorable (And Practical) Kitchen Storage Upgrade, Look To This Vintage Trend

Many home cooks know the struggle that kitchen storage can be. Things can be especially dire without cabinetry under the kitchen sink, leaving behind ugly exposed pipes and nowhere to hide necessary but unsightly cleaning products. Storage solutions like under sink organizers help, but sink skirts could be the finishing touch to hide it all away.

Simply put, a sink skirt is any fabric that one hangs underneath a sink in order to conceal the otherwise open space. They were originally used in rural 18th-century homes to close off open spaces and add a touch of personal style to any otherwise plain room with a sink — think bathrooms, mudrooms, and of course kitchens.

Traditionally, one would sew a sink skirt themselves from fabric and cotton piping cord, but sink skirts can now be purchased at a variety of lengths and widths. Many modern skirts are held up with hook and loop tape (popularly known as Velcro), though small curtain or tension rods are also an option, especially on a kitchen sink flanked by cabinets or appliances.