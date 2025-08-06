Anthony Bourdain's Easy Serving Tip To Balance The Richness Of Chicken Salad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The late Anthony Bourdain remains a giant of the culinary world. Aside from being the confident, opinionated personality who introduced viewers to countless food-related treasures through his books and TV shows, Bourdain was also an accomplished chef with sophisticated tastes. One recipe from his 2016 cookbook "Appetites" contains a great serving method to balance the heaviness of chicken salad.

Fortunately, the recipe for Belgian endive curry chicken salad is pretty straightforward. The chicken-based mixture is simply served on a boat-like leaf of Belgian endive, a small, leafy green that's similar to lettuce with a slightly bitter taste and a firm texture. This texture makes it the perfect vehicle, as the leaves' crispness contrasts nicely with the creamy, mayonnaise-based salad, itself laced with walnuts for additional texture.

One of the top restaurant mistakes Bourdain said to avoid was ordering any gimmicky items, and this salad is anything but. The endives' bitterness mitigates the richness of the mayonnaise base, elevating the flavor while making the dish less heavy. And thanks to the rigid leaf, you can eat it like hors d'oeuvres passed around a party — no need for salad forks and plates.