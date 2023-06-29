What You Need To Know About Cooking With Endives

You might see the terms "frisée," "escarole," or "endive" in the culinary world. Moreover, in rare cases, you may find the word "chicory" on a menu. Despite not being precisely synonymous, these names are often used interchangeably to label the same kinds of leafy vegetables.

Still, there are really only three types of endive — Belgian, curly, and broad-leafed – and they're all part of the chicory family. Chicory root is often used as an alternative for coffee, but the leafy part of the plant (the focus here) is a cold-season crop, generally at its freshest during the autumn and winter months.

Additionally, endives are frequently lumped in with other greens and are arguably overutilized in dishes like Belgian endive salad. That's not to say they're not delicious in a salad, but they're more versatile and their uses can go way beyond that. For instance, Belgian endives are more durable than their peers due to their iconic form — they're more compact and slightly tube-shaped. As a result, they're perfect for grilling or baking because they tend to hold up and still retain their appearance after the cooking process.

Moreover, as Chef José Andrés explained to The Wall Street Journal, endive leaves work wonderfully in cold-plated appetizers because of their "boat-like shape," which can carry almost anything you may think of. So, when it comes to tapas, get as inventive as you want. However, that doesn't mean you should leave escarole and frisée on the sidelines, either.