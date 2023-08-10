Air-Fry Your Lettuce For An Extra-Crispy Salad

Most of us have one or two salads we consistently rely upon to get us through busy work weeks. But beyond changing up the way you cook your protein of choice or altering the ingredients behind your favorite salad dressing, how much more exciting can you make a Cobb salad recipe? At the end of the day, most salad varieties start with a base of green and are mixed with a plethora of crunchy and colorful fruits and vegetables. These produce-filled meals are typically finished off with varying kinds of protein and your favorite extras, such as cheese or toasted nuts. But if you're looking for a new way to spice up your everyday salad, look no further than your air fryer.

If you own one of these trusty appliances, then you already know the magic that results from using this convection-like gadget to whip up crispy vegetables or homemade French fries. Foodies across the world are finding new ways to make all sorts of goodies in their air fryers, such as grilled cheese and donuts. Why not throw in some lettuce and see if some extra heat will give your standard health-infused meal a significant upgrade?

Surprisingly, a little time in the air fryer leaves makes for slightly crispy lettuce, which may impart a significant flavor boost to your next meal.