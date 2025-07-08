Listen To Anthony Bourdain And Avoid Ordering These Dishes From A Restaurant

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among the more influential culinary superstars to ever walk the planet was the late Anthony Bourdain. Through books, like his iconic memoir "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," and television shows, like "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown," Bourdain did more than just entertain us. This chef, author, television host, and visionary educated us in the ways in which food is inherently political, helping us navigate the private and professional kitchens of people from countries across the globe.

One of the topics that Bourdain was infinitely curious about — and would spend a lot of time discussing — was the restaurant world. Not only did he shed light on the often dark and dysfunctional lives professional chefs lead, he made it something of a personal mission to enlighten people of the inner workings of commercial kitchens. This extended to topics like what dishes he would and would not order from a restaurant and why. From mussels and bargain sushi to club sandwiches and anything served with hollandaise sauce, the following are the restaurant dishes Anthony Bourdain would always avoid when dining out.