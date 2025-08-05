Which Country Is Responsible For Producing The Most Beef In The World?
Beef is one of the top commodities of the meat industry. The USDA's Foreign Agriculture Service reported that more than 60 million metric tons of beef were produced during the 2024 marketing year. The USDA also named the United States as the country that produces the most beef, but Brazil isn't far behind.
Despite the largest beef recall in U.S. history affecting a dizzying amount of meat — about 143 million pounds from a California-based meat-packing plant in 2008 — the country hasn't backed down in its beef production. In fact, the U.S. was responsible for producing about 12.3 million metric tons of beef during the 2024 marketing year, per the USDA. That's a whopping 20% of all the beef in the world.
Unsurprisingly, the U.S. state that produces the most beef is Texas by a wide margin. After all, the Lone Star State has a rich history of ranching dating all the way back to the 15th century. What some may find surprising, though, is that Brazil nearly matches the U.S. in terms of global beef production. The South American country accounted for 11.8 million metric tons (or 19% of global production) during the 2024 marketing year.
Which cattle breeds are raised for beef production in the US?
Although pork is the most consumed meat in the world (followed by chicken), beef still accounts for 24% of all meat consumption, per the USDA. According to a news release from the agency's National Agricultural Statistics Service, the U.S. is home to about 94.2 million head of cattle as of July 2025, and 28.7 million of them are raised for beef production. So, what breeds of cattle are used to produce the various cuts of beef you find in the store?
Of the more than 70 recognized cattle breeds, Black Angus is the most common in the U.S. The American Angus Association reports that over 80% of the total cattle population has Angus genetics, and more than 300,700 head were registered with the organization as of September 2023 — with Montana, Nebraska, Texas, and South Dakota raising the largest herds, respectively. Popular because their carcasses have high marbling and a rich beef flavor, these cattle are nurtured to produce Certified Angus Beef products.
However, Black Angus isn't the only common cattle breed raised in the U.S. Others include (in no particular order) Red Angus, Texas Longhorn, Charolais, and Hereford. While ribeye is one of the best steak cuts to buy and the preferred choice in the States (per a survey by The Linz Shop), the public enjoys everything from brisket and chuck roast to filet mignon and porterhouse.