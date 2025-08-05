Which Country Is Responsible For Producing The Most Beef In The World?

Beef is one of the top commodities of the meat industry. The USDA's Foreign Agriculture Service reported that more than 60 million metric tons of beef were produced during the 2024 marketing year. The USDA also named the United States as the country that produces the most beef, but Brazil isn't far behind.

Despite the largest beef recall in U.S. history affecting a dizzying amount of meat — about 143 million pounds from a California-based meat-packing plant in 2008 — the country hasn't backed down in its beef production. In fact, the U.S. was responsible for producing about 12.3 million metric tons of beef during the 2024 marketing year, per the USDA. That's a whopping 20% of all the beef in the world.

Unsurprisingly, the U.S. state that produces the most beef is Texas by a wide margin. After all, the Lone Star State has a rich history of ranching dating all the way back to the 15th century. What some may find surprising, though, is that Brazil nearly matches the U.S. in terms of global beef production. The South American country accounted for 11.8 million metric tons (or 19% of global production) during the 2024 marketing year.