Move Over Chicken And Beef, This Is The Most Consumed Meat In The World

What's your jam when it comes to meat? Would it be a crunchy, crumbly batch of chicken wings, some juicy, tender pork chops, or a big, cheesy hamburger? Or would your niche palate instead opt for a sumptuous roast lamb? While we'd all love a bite of these delectable dishes, guess which meat is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Given the global shift toward lean meats and the massive scale of chicken production, poultry might seem like the front-runner. That remains true in the United States, where broiler chicken remains the top dog. But globally? Not quite. If you guessed beef, which ranks second in the U.S., thanks in part to its role in the iconic hamburger, it actually comes third in the global lineup. Pork, it turns out, is the most consumed in the meat world.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, pork accounts for the largest share of global meat consumption, enjoyed by more than 36% of the population, while poultry follows at 33%. Beef takes a slow walk in the meat race at 24%, and lamb comes last at 5%. As for pork, the primary taker is China. The country's love for pork is reflected in its consumption of nearly half of the world's pork. While its large population plays a part, the popularity of pork in traditional Cantonese cuisine — from sweet and sour pork to steamed spare ribs with pickled plum and soybean paste — helps explain why it's so beloved.