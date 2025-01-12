The Largest Beef Recall In US History Affected A Dizzying Amount Of Meat

The 2000s were mired in controversies for beef producers in the U.S. with about 50 countries, including Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, banning beef imports from the country. This followed the first case of mad cow disease, reported in Washington state in 2003, in a cow imported from Canada. By 2006, the impact of this incident had started to wane. However, an incident in 2008 reignited concerns after a California meat company recalled roughly 143 million pounds of meat in what became one of the biggest food recalls in the history of America. It was four times bigger than the previous record when 35 million pounds of ground beef were recalled by Thorn Apple Valley in 1999 in Arkansas, after testing positive for listeria.

In February 2008, an animal rights group released videotapes showing downer cows (cows that cannot walk) at animal auctions being pushed with forklifts and sprayed with water to force them to stand long enough to be cleared for slaughter. While animal cruelty was one of the primary concerns, another was food safety, as downer cows pose a risk of diseases. The U.S. Department of Agriculture had banned downer cows after the 2003 incident. The videos led to Westland/Hallmark Meat Company recalling the meat in 2008.