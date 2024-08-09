This Award-Winning Bread From Aldi Is Definitely A Must-Buy

With all the options down the bread aisle and in the bakery section, it's hard to find a genuinely delicious loaf at the store. From strange additives to heaps of unnecessary sugar, there's more to avoid than there is to love. Thankfully, the Product of the Year Awards USA put in the work, asking thousands of consumers which bread and other products they loved, with one pre-sliced loaf rising above the rest.

The bread in question is Aldi's Specially Selected Sliced Italian Loaf, and it won for a variety of reasons. Namely, its ingredients list is as simple as it should be: A few kinds of flour, some water and salt, and a bit of yeast. There are no nasty additives or unnecessary ingredients to be seen.

As far as flavor, the sourdough culture in the recipe adds a nice tang. It also has a tender, chewy texture and crisp crust that makes it suitable for a broad range of recipes. Plus, with its low price point, purchasing this loaf for your own pantry is a must.