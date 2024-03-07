What Kind Of Sourdough Bread Can You Snag At Aldi?

Sourdough bread is beloved for its chewy texture and tangy flavor profile. Because baking the bread on your own can be a bit labor-intensive, from making a sourdough starter to perfecting your kneading technique, many people scour grocery store shelves in search of quality store-bought versions. For many shoppers, the search for quality sourdough begins and ends at Aldi. The chain offers two versions of the bread under its Specially Selected brand. Customers can find square and round loaves for sale online and in-store.

For consumers concerned about artificial ingredients in food, Aldi's sourdough is a solid choice. Per the label, this bread consists of just three main ingredients, which are salt, water, and flour. It's also free of artificial flavoring, preservatives, and colors. Based on these characteristics, it's not exactly a surprise that this product comes from Aldi's Specially Selected label. The store brand was developed to offer shoppers higher-end foodstuffs that remain within the chain's affordable pricing scheme.